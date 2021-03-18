A UN delegation was yesterday to start a three-day visit to a remote Bay of Bengal island where Bangladesh has moved more than 13,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees since December last year, despite criticism from rights groups.
Bangladesh wants to eventually transfer 100,000 of the more than 1 million refugees living in overcrowded border camps to Bhasan Char island, which emerged from the sea only two decades ago and is considered vulnerable to floods.
“This initial three-day visit will bring together experts from UN agencies engaged in the Rohingya refugee response in Bangladesh,” the UN High Commissioner for Refugees told reporters in an e-mail.
APPRAISAL
“The visit will look at the current situation and facilities on Bhasan Char, appraise the needs of the Rohingya refugees relocated there, as well as discuss with the authorities and others currently working on Bhasan Char,” the agency said.
The UN earlier said that it had not been allowed to conduct a technical and safety assessment of the island, and was not involved in the transfer of refugees there.
Bangladesh has said the relocation is voluntary, but some of a first group to be moved spoke of being coerced.
The Rohingya, a minority group who fled violence in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, are not allowed to move off the island, which is several hours’ journey away from a southern port.
Bangladesh has dismissed safety concerns over the island, citing the building of flood defenses, as well as housing for 100,000 people, hospitals and cyclone centers.
It also said overcrowding in refugee camps fuels crime, while some Rohingya said frequent violence in the camps had driven them to relocate.
“We hope it will remove any concerns that the UN has about the relocation, and they will get involve in the relocation and provide Rohingya people the support they need,” a senior official at the Bangladeshi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
Israel yesterday said that it had discovered pieces of a biblical scroll dating back about 2,000 years, describing the find as one of the most significant since the Dead Sea Scrolls. “For the first time in approximately 60 years, archaeological excavations have uncovered fragments of a biblical scroll,” the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) said in a statement. Following a years-long dig in caves and cliffs in the Judean Desert, the authority said that it had also discovered a cache of rare coins, a six-millennia-old skeleton of a child and a basket it described as the oldest in the world, at
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
A baby raccoon to stroke while you sip your skinny latte? Or a snake to coil around you after your cappuccino? Forget dog or cat cafes, Shanghai’s animal cafe scene has expanded to include a wider — and more exotic — kingdom. The fad in dining alongside all manner of species — from raccoons to pigs and reptiles — comes despite concerns fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic about the dangers of deadly viruses jumping from wild animals to humans. There are dozens of animal cafes in China’s biggest city, with visitors helping to drive the craze by posing for photographs with the creatures
SHOCK AND ANGER: A lawmaker said femicides have become a part of people’s lives, and read out the names of 118 women and girls killed in the UK in the past year London police on Friday charged a fellow officer with kidnap and murder, hours after confirming that a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman in a high-profile case that has shocked the UK. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, was charged with killing 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, the force said. She vanished while walking home in south London on the evening of March 3, with Couzens’ arrest a week later sending shockwaves through the Met — and the wider public — and triggering an angry debate about women’s safety. “Following a