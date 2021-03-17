World News Quick Take

Agencies





FRANCE

Cormann is new OECD head

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on Monday said that it had appointed former Australian minister for finance Mathias Cormann as its secretary-general. Cormann, who is to begin a five-year term on June 1 at the Paris-based organization, has faced criticism for opposing climate change initiatives in Australia. Cormann has voted against declaring a climate emergency, told climate striking youth to “stick to school” and consistently failed to take action in cutting emissions. Many climate groups have railed against his candidacy, including Greenpeace, which called it a “missed opportunity.” As the first secretary-general from the Asia-Pacific region, Cormann said that under his leadership, the OECD would work to promote “stronger, cleaner, fairer economic growth and to raise employment and living standards,” as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHINA

Chinese vaccines for visas

The nation is poised to ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners — including from the US, India and Pakistan — back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country would open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. The Chinese embassy in the US said in a statement dated Monday that it would begin to process “visa applicants inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.” It would apply from this week to those visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for “humanitarian needs,” such as reuniting with family members.

UNITED STATES

China told Aussie ties vital

Bilateral relations with China will not improve until Beijing stops its economic coercion against Washington’s close regional ally, Australia, a senior aide to President Joe Biden told the Age newspaper. The administration has told the Chinese government that it was not going to leave Australia alone on the field, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said in an interview. Other nations including Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam, have also been targeted by undeclared economic actions by Beijing, Campbell told the Melbourne-based newspaper. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) sidestepped a question about Campbell’s comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing, saying only that Beijing and Washington were discussing topics for their planned meeting later this week in Alaska. The cause of tensions between China and Australia was actions by Canberra, Zhao said.

PHILIPPINES

Minors ordered indoors

Metro Manila is to widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting today, tightening COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections. Only those aged 18 to 65 are to be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, recording the largest daily increase since mid-August last year with 5,404 new infections on Monday. Nighttime curfews have been reimposed since Monday for two weeks in Metro Manila, the nation’s coronavirus hotspot that is home to more than 12 million people.