FRANCE
Cormann is new OECD head
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development on Monday said that it had appointed former Australian minister for finance Mathias Cormann as its secretary-general. Cormann, who is to begin a five-year term on June 1 at the Paris-based organization, has faced criticism for opposing climate change initiatives in Australia. Cormann has voted against declaring a climate emergency, told climate striking youth to “stick to school” and consistently failed to take action in cutting emissions. Many climate groups have railed against his candidacy, including Greenpeace, which called it a “missed opportunity.” As the first secretary-general from the Asia-Pacific region, Cormann said that under his leadership, the OECD would work to promote “stronger, cleaner, fairer economic growth and to raise employment and living standards,” as the world seeks to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHINA
Chinese vaccines for visas
The nation is poised to ease border restrictions to allow some foreigners — including from the US, India and Pakistan — back in, provided they have taken a Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccine. Chinese embassies in several countries have issued notices saying the country would open visa applications to select people who have taken a China-made jab. The Chinese embassy in the US said in a statement dated Monday that it would begin to process “visa applicants inoculated with Chinese COVID-19 vaccines.” It would apply from this week to those visiting the Chinese mainland for work resumption, business travel, or for “humanitarian needs,” such as reuniting with family members.
UNITED STATES
China told Aussie ties vital
Bilateral relations with China will not improve until Beijing stops its economic coercion against Washington’s close regional ally, Australia, a senior aide to President Joe Biden told the Age newspaper. The administration has told the Chinese government that it was not going to leave Australia alone on the field, National Security Council Coordinator for the Indo-Pacific Kurt Campbell said in an interview. Other nations including Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam, have also been targeted by undeclared economic actions by Beijing, Campbell told the Melbourne-based newspaper. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) sidestepped a question about Campbell’s comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing, saying only that Beijing and Washington were discussing topics for their planned meeting later this week in Alaska. The cause of tensions between China and Australia was actions by Canberra, Zhao said.
PHILIPPINES
Minors ordered indoors
Metro Manila is to widen a ban on minors leaving their residences to include youths of up to 18 years old for two weeks starting today, tightening COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to tackle a new surge of infections. Only those aged 18 to 65 are to be allowed out of their homes, the Metro Manila Development Authority said in a statement, citing an agreement among mayors. The Southeast Asian nation has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases this month, recording the largest daily increase since mid-August last year with 5,404 new infections on Monday. Nighttime curfews have been reimposed since Monday for two weeks in Metro Manila, the nation’s coronavirus hotspot that is home to more than 12 million people.
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he
A baby raccoon to stroke while you sip your skinny latte? Or a snake to coil around you after your cappuccino? Forget dog or cat cafes, Shanghai’s animal cafe scene has expanded to include a wider — and more exotic — kingdom. The fad in dining alongside all manner of species — from raccoons to pigs and reptiles — comes despite concerns fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic about the dangers of deadly viruses jumping from wild animals to humans. There are dozens of animal cafes in China’s biggest city, with visitors helping to drive the craze by posing for photographs with the creatures
SHOCK AND ANGER: A lawmaker said femicides have become a part of people’s lives, and read out the names of 118 women and girls killed in the UK in the past year London police on Friday charged a fellow officer with kidnap and murder, hours after confirming that a body discovered in woodland was that of a missing woman in a high-profile case that has shocked the UK. Wayne Couzens, 48, a serving officer in the Metropolitan Police’s elite diplomatic protection unit, was charged with killing 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard, the force said. She vanished while walking home in south London on the evening of March 3, with Couzens’ arrest a week later sending shockwaves through the Met — and the wider public — and triggering an angry debate about women’s safety. “Following a