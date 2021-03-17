North threatens US, slams South Korean joint drills

TIGHTROPE: Kim Yo-jong’s warning that ‘exceptional measures’ could be taken was issued before the US state and defense secretaries speak to officials in Seoul today

AP, SEOUL





In North Korea’s first comments directed at US President Joe Biden’s administration, leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful sister yesterday criticized the US and South Korea for holding military exercises, and warned the US against further provocations if it wants a “good night’s sleep for the next four years.”

Kim Yo-jong’s statement was issued as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrived in Asia to talk to US allies Japan and South Korea about North Korea and other regional issues. They had meetings in Tokyo yesterday, and are to speak to officials in Seoul today.

North Korea would consider abandoning a 2018 bilateral agreement on reducing military tensions and abolish a decades-old ruling party unit tasked to handle inter-Korean relations if it no longer had to cooperate with the South, said Kim Yo-jong, a senior official who handles inter-Korean affairs for the North.

She said the North would also consider scrapping an office that handled South Korean tours to the North’s scenic Diamond Mountain, which Seoul suspended in 2008 after a North Korean guard fatally shot a South Korean tourist.

“We will keep an eye on [South Korea’s] attitude and behavior, and if they become more provocative, we could take exceptional measures,” she said in her statement published in Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to issue a word of advice to the new US administration, which is so eager to give off a smell of gunpowder in our land from across the ocean,” she said. “If they want to have a good night’s sleep for the next four years, it would be good for them not to do things that would prevent them from sleeping properly from the start.”

Challenges posed by North Korea’s nuclear arsenal and China’s growing influence loom large in the Biden administration’s first Cabinet-level trip abroad, part of a larger effort to bolster US influence and calm concerns about the US’ role in Asia following four years of former US president Donald Trump’s “America first” approach.

A senior official from the Biden administration on Saturday said that US officials have tried to reach out to North Korea through multiple channels since last month, but have yet to receive a response.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the diplomatic outreach and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“This is Kim Yo-jong continuing to be the tip of the wedge North Korea tries to drive between South Korea and its US ally,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul.

“North Korea’s latest threats mean the allies have precious little time to coordinate their approaches on deterrence, sanctions and engagement,” he said.

The South Korean and US militaries last week began annual military exercises that are to continue through tomorrow. The drills are command post exercises and computerized simulations, and do not involve field training.

They said they held the downsized drills after reviewing factors like the status of COVID-19 and diplomatic efforts to resume the nuclear talks with North Korea.

Yet Kim Yo-jong said even the smaller drills are an act of hostility toward the North.

“War rehearsals cannot coexist with dialogue, hostility cannot coexist with cooperation,” she said.