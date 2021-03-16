Half of COVID-19 tests from Papua New Guinea (PNG) processed by Australia have been positive, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said yesterday, prompting calls for faster vaccine delivery to the Pacific island nation.
Papua New Guinea’s Western Province lies within a few kilometers of Australia’s northern border and Queensland laboratories are assisting to investigate the worsening outbreak.
Palaszczuk said that Papua New Guinea was “on the doorstep” and she held real concern about the rising infection rate there.
“Out of the 500 tests that our health authorities have done for PNG, 250 have come back positive,” Palaszczuk told reporters.
Ninety new cases were recorded in Papua New Guinea on Saturday by its government. It has recorded a total of 2,173 cases and 21 deaths since the pandemic began. Infections have been recorded in 17 provinces.
The latest outbreak is centered on the National Capital District in Port Moresby, and comes after the nation last week mourned the death of its first prime minister, Sir Michael Somare.
Papua New Guinea last week granted regulatory approval for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, but it is not planned to be rolled out until late next month through the COVAX initiative, which has allocated 1 million doses to Pacific islands.
Pacific Friends of Global Health chairman Brendan Crabb said that Papua New Guinea is experiencing exponential growth in COVID-19 cases, and an emergency plan is needed to assist its small and overstretched healthcare system.
“We were already at this absolute crisis point for the country. Added to that is the Grand Chief Michael Somare’s commemorations over the past week, which if ever there was a super-spreading event in the middle of an already big epidemic, clearly that’s it,” Crabb said by telephone.
Crabb, who is also chief executive of the Burnet Institute, which works on infectious disease programs in Papua New Guinea, said that Australia had made good on its commitment to purchasing vaccines for Papua New Guinea, but they needed to be delivered faster.
“We need Papua New Guinea’s 5,000 or so healthcare workers vaccinated in the next week or two,” he said.
If health services are overwhelmed by COVID-19, the treatment of malaria, HIV and tuberculosis would also collapse, Crabb said.
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he