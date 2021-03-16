South Korea yesterday announced plans to expand its immunization campaign in the second quarter to include more elderly citizens, healthcare workers and other front-line professionals, with an aim to inoculate nearly one-quarter of its 52 million people by June.
Starting next month, more priority groups are to receive a vaccine, including more people aged 65 or above, other healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, soldiers and flight attendants, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
South Korea began inoculating high-risk medical workers and the critically ill at the end of last month as it battles a third wave of COVID-19 and seeks to achieve herd immunity by November.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Our primary goal is to vaccinate up to 12 million people within the first half of this year,” KDCA Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a news conference. “We’re seeking to focus on protecting high-risk groups, while preventing schools and care places from infection, and inoculating more health and medical workers, and those who play an essential role in society.”
However, health authorities have cut their first-quarter inoculation target by more than 40 percent to about 750,000 people after delaying the use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine on people aged 65 and older, citing a lack of clinical trial data.
South Korea authorized the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine for that age group last week. More than 95 percent of the nearly 590,000 who were inoculated as of Sunday had received the AstraZeneca vaccine, KDCA data showed.
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced
PLEA FOR UNITY: The acting vice president of the government in hiding asked people to overcome their ethnic differences to unite against ‘an unjust military’ The civilian leader of Myanmar’s government in hiding on Saturday vowed to continue supporting a “revolution” to oust the military that seized power in last month’s coup, as security forces again met protesters with lethal forces, killing at least seven people. Mahn Win Khaing Than, who was named the acting vice president by Myanmar’s ousted lawmakers and is a member of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, addressed the public for the first time since the Feb. 1 military takeover. “This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close,” he