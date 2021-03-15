UNITED STATES
Astronauts clean up spill
Spacewalking astronauts on Saturday had to take extra safety precautions after possibly getting toxic ammonia on their suits from the International Space Station’s external cooling system. Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble removing and venting a couple of old jumper cables to remove any ammonia still lingering in the lines. However, so much ammonia spewed out of the first hose that Mission Control worried that some of the frozen white flakes might have gotten on their suits. Even though the stream of ammonia was directed away from the astronauts and the space station, Hopkins said some icy crystals might have contacted his helmet. As a result, Mission Control said it was going to “be conservative” and require inspections.
FRANCE
Cartoon sparks outrage
Satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked outrage with a cartoon depiction of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on the neck of Meghan Markle, echoing the death of George Floyd. In the cartoon, published on Saturday and titled “Why Meghan quit,” the Duchess of Sussex is depicted as saying: “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!” Halima Begum, the chief executive of the UK anti-racism think tank Runnymede Trust, said that it was “wrong on every level.” “This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues and causes offence, across the board,” she wrote on Twitter.
ARGENTINA
President’s vehicle attacked
Dozens of protesters on Saturday kicked and threw rocks at a minibus carrying President Alberto Fernandez as he visited an area devastated by forest fires, TV footage showed. As he left a community center in the town of Lago Puelo in the southern Patagonia region, Fernandez had to take refuge behind a wall of people as a crowd of demonstrators pushed toward him and his delegation. The protesters later stopped the bus carrying the president, punching and kicking it and throwing stones that broke windows in the vehicle, according to footage broadcast by the TN network and the newspaper Clarin. Fernandez sought to downplay the violence, saying it was the work of a small number of people.
EGYPT
Christian ruins discovered
A French-Norwegian archeological team has discovered new Christian ruins in the Western Desert, revealing monastic life in the region in the fifth century, the Ministry of Antiquities said on Saturday. The mission unearthed “several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks,” during its third excavation campaign at the Tal Ganoub Qasr al-Agouz site in the Bahariya Oasis, the ministry said in a statement.
UNITED STATES
Snowstorm cancels flights
More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport in Colorado as a major snowstorm hit the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 46cm to 61cm of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through last night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 76cm. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced