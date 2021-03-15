World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Astronauts clean up spill

Spacewalking astronauts on Saturday had to take extra safety precautions after possibly getting toxic ammonia on their suits from the International Space Station’s external cooling system. Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins had no trouble removing and venting a couple of old jumper cables to remove any ammonia still lingering in the lines. However, so much ammonia spewed out of the first hose that Mission Control worried that some of the frozen white flakes might have gotten on their suits. Even though the stream of ammonia was directed away from the astronauts and the space station, Hopkins said some icy crystals might have contacted his helmet. As a result, Mission Control said it was going to “be conservative” and require inspections.

FRANCE

Cartoon sparks outrage

Satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo has sparked outrage with a cartoon depiction of Queen Elizabeth II kneeling on the neck of Meghan Markle, echoing the death of George Floyd. In the cartoon, published on Saturday and titled “Why Meghan quit,” the Duchess of Sussex is depicted as saying: “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!” Halima Begum, the chief executive of the UK anti-racism think tank Runnymede Trust, said that it was “wrong on every level.” “This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues and causes offence, across the board,” she wrote on Twitter.

ARGENTINA

President’s vehicle attacked

Dozens of protesters on Saturday kicked and threw rocks at a minibus carrying President Alberto Fernandez as he visited an area devastated by forest fires, TV footage showed. As he left a community center in the town of Lago Puelo in the southern Patagonia region, Fernandez had to take refuge behind a wall of people as a crowd of demonstrators pushed toward him and his delegation. The protesters later stopped the bus carrying the president, punching and kicking it and throwing stones that broke windows in the vehicle, according to footage broadcast by the TN network and the newspaper Clarin. Fernandez sought to downplay the violence, saying it was the work of a small number of people.

EGYPT

Christian ruins discovered

A French-Norwegian archeological team has discovered new Christian ruins in the Western Desert, revealing monastic life in the region in the fifth century, the Ministry of Antiquities said on Saturday. The mission unearthed “several buildings made of basalt, others carved into the bedrock and some made of mud bricks,” during its third excavation campaign at the Tal Ganoub Qasr al-Agouz site in the Bahariya Oasis, the ministry said in a statement.

UNITED STATES

Snowstorm cancels flights

More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport in Colorado as a major snowstorm hit the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 46cm to 61cm of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through last night. Some areas along the Front Range foothills were expected to receive up to 76cm. The Colorado Department of Transportation said that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.