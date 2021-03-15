Demonstrators on Saturday demanded justice and police reforms as they marched on the one-year anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a young black woman mistakenly shot and killed by officers during a raid of her apartment.
“We got two different Americas. We got one for black Americans and one for white Americans,” Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family, told the crowd of hundreds in Louisville, Kentucky. “We got to get justice for all our people in America.”
The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, a black man who died under the knee of a policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota, became a focus of a wave of protests last year against police abuses and racism in the US.
Photo: Reuters
On Saturday, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, led hundreds marching behind a large purple banner with an illustration of Taylor’s face, chanting: “No justice, no peace.”
months after the killing — in which police shot Taylor while looking for a former friend of hers — only one of three police officers has been charged, and only for endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing wildly.
The failure to press homicide charges — a decision denounced as “outrageous” by Taylor’s family — sparked sporadic violence in Louisville in September last year.
US President Joe Biden on Saturday declared his support for reforms.
“Breonna Taylor’s death was a tragedy, a blow to her family, her community, and America,” he wrote on Twitter. “As we continue to mourn her, we must press ahead to pass meaningful police reform in Congress. I remain committed to signing a landmark reform bill into law.”
Taylor’s family and friends are looking to the results of a federal probe, with the FBI saying that its work was moving forward.
“Even though the COVID pandemic presented several unexpected obstacles, FBI Louisville has made significant progress in the investigation,” the field office in that city said in a statement.
The bureau remained “steadfast in its commitment to bringing this investigation to its appropriate conclusion,” the statement said.
Two of the officers involved were fired in December last year.
Linda Sarsour, cofounder of the Until Freedom social justice organization, said the officers need to be held accountable.
“Right now, the only thing that has happened is that the police officers have been fired from the police department, that is a human resources issue. We need justice,” she said.
To settle a civil suit, Louisville authorities agreed to pay the Taylor family US$12 million and initiate police reforms.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced