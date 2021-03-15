Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez’s name has kept popping up in the New York trial of an alleged drug trafficker. One of the candidates running to replace him in yesterday’s primary elections has been convicted in the same court of laundering money for the same cartel.
Whoever wins Honduras’ presidency would face a US administration under US President Joe Biden that has already signaled a shift in priorities that would consider issues beyond just immigration in its relationship with the Central American nation.
Yani Rosenthal, fresh off serving a three-year sentence in the US, was running for the nomination of the Liberal Party, his third time as a candidate.
He was sentenced in 2017 and agreed to give up US$3 million after pleading guilty to laundering money for the Cachiros cartel. His father was once Honduras’ vice president and the family ran a banking empire.
Another big name in the field was Xiomara Castro, wife of former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, who was making her second bid to be the Liberty and Refoundation Party’s (Libre) presidential candidate.
Zelaya’s name also came up last week in the trial of accused Honduran drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramirez.
The former leader of the Cachiros cartel, Devis Leonel Rivera Maradiaga, on Thursday testified that in addition to bribing Hernandez while he was president of the Honduran Congress, he also bribed Zelaya in 2006 when he assumed the presidency.
On Thursday, Zelaya offered on television to travel to New York with Hernandez to “clear up” the accusations, saying: “And we’ll see who comes back.”
Former Honduran president Porfirio Lobo, whose son was sentenced to 24 years in prison for drug trafficking in 2017 in New York, has also been accused in other trials of using drug trafficking proceeds to fund political campaigns.
Political analyst and three-time former presidential candidate Olban Valladares said the elections are an opportunity for Hondurans to begin to free themselves of failed leaders.
Yesterday’s elections included presidential primaries for the Libre, and the Liberal and National parties, three of the 14 registered parties.
However, they were also to choose the candidates who would compete for the 128 seats of the Honduran National Congress in November, as well as 298 local governments and other positions.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced