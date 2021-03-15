London police under fire after crackdown on vigil

‘MISHANDLED’: The British home secretary and the London mayor demanded an explanation from the Met, while a lawmaker urged the police commissioner to quit

AFP, LONDON





Police in London drew widespread criticism on Saturday after handcuffing mourners at a vigil for a woman who was murdered after setting out to walk home, in a case that has sparked a national debate about violence against women.

Officers scuffled with some members of the hundreds-strong crowd that gathered despite COVID-19 restrictions for a candlelit tribute close to the spot where 33-year-old marketing executive Sarah Everard disappeared on March 3.

Reclaim These Streets — which initially organized the event in south London’s Clapham — condemned the actions of officers “physically manhandling women at a vigil against male violence.”

Police detain a woman during a vigil for Sarah Everard at the Clapham Common Bandstand in London on Saturday. Photo: Reuters

Social media footage showed police restraining and handcuffing some mourners, leading to an outpouring of criticism from across the political spectrum.

British Home Secretary Priti Patel and London Mayor Sadiq Khan said they had asked for explanations from the Metropolitan Police over how the vigil was handled.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey called for Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to resign, having “lost the confidence of millions of women in London.”

The murder of Everard, who vanished after setting out to walk home from a friend’s apartment, has shocked the country and brought discussion around women’s safety to the fore once again.

Organizers had canceled the vigil after police outlawed it because of COVID-19 restrictions, but hundreds still turned out, with tensions overspilling as Saturday night fell.

Mourners shouted “shame on you” at police, with tensions running high, as a man arrested in connection with Everard’s murder is a police officer.

In the hours following the vigil, rage mounted, with pressure groups and politicians condemning police actions.

Opposition Labour Party Lawmaker Harriet Harman condemned the “terrible” scenes at Clapham in an online post.

“Met mishandled vigil plan from the outset. They should have reached agreement,” Harman wrote on Twitter.

Labour leader Keir Starmer called the scenes “deeply disturbing” and also criticized the way the vigil was policed.

Conservative Lawmaker Caroline Nokes, chair of the British House of Commons Women and Equalities Committee, said she was “truly shocked at the scenes from Clapham Common — in this country we police by consent, not by trampling the tributes and dragging women to the ground.”

Many more joined in a virtual tribute, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his partner, who lit a candle for Everard.

“I cannot imagine how unbearable their pain and grief is. We must work fast to find all the answers to this horrifying crime,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “I will do everything I can to make sure the streets are safe and ensure women and girls do not face harassment or abuse.”

Earlier on Saturday, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, visited the bandstand at Clapham Common, which has turned into a shrine for the victim.