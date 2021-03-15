Sri Lanka on Saturday announced plans to ban the wearing of burqas and close more than 1,000 Islamic schools known as madrasah, citing national security.
Sri Lankan Minister of Public Security Sarath Weerasekara said he signed a paper on Friday seeking the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers to ban burqas — outer garments that cover the body and face worn by some Muslim women.
“The burqa has a direct impact on national security,” Weerasekara told a ceremony at a Buddhist temple, without elaborating.
Photo: AFP
“In our early days, we had a lot of Muslim friends, but Muslim women and girls never wore the burqa,” he said, according to video footage provided by his ministry. “It is a sign of religious extremism that came about recently. We will definitely ban it.”
The wearing of burqas was temporarily banned in 2019 after the Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka that killed more than 260 people. Two local Muslim groups that had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group have been blamed for the attacks at six locations — two Roman Catholic churches, one Protestant church and three hotels.
Weerasekara also said the government would ban more than 1,000 madrasahs, saying they are not registered with the authorities and do not follow the national education policy.
The decision to ban burqas and madrasahs is the latest move affecting the Indian Ocean island nation’s minority Muslims.
Muslims make up about 9 percent of the 22 million people in Sri Lanka, where Buddhists account for more than 70 percent of the population. Ethnic minority Tamils, who are mainly Hindus, comprise about 15 percent of the population.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced