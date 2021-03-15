Migrants demand international probe into Yemeni blaze

AP, CAIRO





A leader of the migrant community in the Yemeni capital on Saturday called for an international probe into a fire that tore through a detention center last week, killing at least 44 people, mostly Ethiopian migrants.

In a news conference in Sana’a, Othman Gilto, who heads the Ethiopian community, blamed “negligence” by the Houthi rebels who control the capital, as well as the UN, which has aid agencies in Yemen.

The fire injured more than 200 people, he said.

Members representing African communities in Yemen gather to speak in front of the offices of the International Organization for Migration in the capital, Sana’a, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

About 900 migrants, mostly from Ethiopia, were detained at the facility — including 350 inside a warehouse — when the fire took place on Sunday last week, the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.

“Conditions in the holding facility, which was three times overcapacity, were inhumane and unsafe,” IOM director-general Antonio Vitorino said.

At least 43 of the dead were buried in a Sana’a cemetery on Friday amid tight security. Women from the migrant community were seen screaming and crying, while ambulances carrying bodies arrived from a funeral service at a major mosque.

Abdallah al-Leithi, head of the Sudanese community in Sana’a, said that many of the dead lacked identification cards and could not be identified, adding that most “had not given their real names” on documentation before the fire.

There were no immediate comments from the Houthis.

The IOM has called for those responsible for the tragedy to be held accountable, said Olivia Headon, the agency’s spokeswoman in Yemen.

“We stand with the victims of the fire. Migrants urgently need more protection and support in Yemen, or we will continue to see them suffer and lives lost. A step in this direction is to ensure that the victims of the fire and their families have the accountability they deserve following the horrific incident,” she said.

Survivors and local rights campaigners say the deadly blaze erupted when guards fired tear gas into the crowded warehouse, trying to end a protest against alleged abuses and ill-treatment at the facility.