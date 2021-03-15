Gantz faces heavy losses in looming Israel election

AFP, JERUSALEM





A year ago, centrist Benny Gantz had a shot at forming a government, but he faces potential political oblivion, barely a week ahead of Israel’s fourth election in two years.

The ex-military chief’s Blue and White political alliance won 33 seats in the March polls last year, before he fell just short of cobbling together a coalition in the 120-seat legislature.

Weeks later, he shocked supporters by joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — his right-wing nemesis — in a precarious unity government, as a first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shook the country.

A protester carries a placard bearing a portrait of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamnin Netanyahu during a demonstration outside his official residence in Jerusalem on Saturday. Photo: AFP

“I don’t regret agreeing to join the coalition, because I did it out of responsibility towards the state of Israel at a time of crisis,” Gantz said in an interview on Friday.

His alliance was broken by the move. Many considered it a betrayal, especially after two similarly close elections in 2019 established Gantz as the standard-bearer of efforts to unseat Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

His deal with Netanyahu — Israel’s first premier to stand trial for corruption while in office — saw him become the minister of defense on the understanding the two men would swap roles after 18 months.

The uneasy arrangement acrimoniously fell apart in December last year, with Gantz’s camp accusing Netanyahu and his Likud party of deliberately stalling on a budget so as to cling onto the premiership.

“I deplore the result,” Gantz said.

Parliament was duly dissolved and an election called for Tuesday next week, plunging the nation into fresh political uncertainty.

The need for yet another national poll is the “sole” responsibility of Netanyahu, he added.

By going into government with his rival, Gantz, 61, provoked half of his lawmakers into quitting rather than joining forces with a premier on trial since May last year on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

The latest polls predict the battered remains of Blue and White would win only four or five seats this time.

While vastly diminished, it could still have a voice in choosing the next premier, in a system based on proportional representation and bargaining between parties with often conflicting agendas.

Gantz said that any thought of leading the government is long gone.

“The day after the election, I will support anyone capable of forming a coalition of 61 votes who is in favor of the independence of the judiciary and respect for democracy and who is not named Netanyahu,” he said.

Denis Charbit, professor of political science at Open University of Israel, said that had Gantz succeeded in holding Netanyahu to the rotation accord, his decision to join the coalition might have been grudgingly accepted by his supporters.

“Going back on his word is one thing, but if ultimately the deal to which he committed himself is not respected, the betrayal is not forgiven,” he said.

Gantz “is facing total defeat on the eve of these new elections,” he added.

Gantz’s downturn in political fortunes also signals that if generals were previously popular in Israeli politics, that is no longer a given.

Feted and trusted in a country where the army plays a central role, retired military figures have reached high public office.

Three — Yitzhak Rabin, Ehud Barak and Ariel Sharon — have become prime ministers.