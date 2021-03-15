A year ago, centrist Benny Gantz had a shot at forming a government, but he faces potential political oblivion, barely a week ahead of Israel’s fourth election in two years.
The ex-military chief’s Blue and White political alliance won 33 seats in the March polls last year, before he fell just short of cobbling together a coalition in the 120-seat legislature.
Weeks later, he shocked supporters by joining Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — his right-wing nemesis — in a precarious unity government, as a first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic shook the country.
Photo: AFP
“I don’t regret agreeing to join the coalition, because I did it out of responsibility towards the state of Israel at a time of crisis,” Gantz said in an interview on Friday.
His alliance was broken by the move. Many considered it a betrayal, especially after two similarly close elections in 2019 established Gantz as the standard-bearer of efforts to unseat Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.
His deal with Netanyahu — Israel’s first premier to stand trial for corruption while in office — saw him become the minister of defense on the understanding the two men would swap roles after 18 months.
The uneasy arrangement acrimoniously fell apart in December last year, with Gantz’s camp accusing Netanyahu and his Likud party of deliberately stalling on a budget so as to cling onto the premiership.
“I deplore the result,” Gantz said.
Parliament was duly dissolved and an election called for Tuesday next week, plunging the nation into fresh political uncertainty.
The need for yet another national poll is the “sole” responsibility of Netanyahu, he added.
By going into government with his rival, Gantz, 61, provoked half of his lawmakers into quitting rather than joining forces with a premier on trial since May last year on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
The latest polls predict the battered remains of Blue and White would win only four or five seats this time.
While vastly diminished, it could still have a voice in choosing the next premier, in a system based on proportional representation and bargaining between parties with often conflicting agendas.
Gantz said that any thought of leading the government is long gone.
“The day after the election, I will support anyone capable of forming a coalition of 61 votes who is in favor of the independence of the judiciary and respect for democracy and who is not named Netanyahu,” he said.
Denis Charbit, professor of political science at Open University of Israel, said that had Gantz succeeded in holding Netanyahu to the rotation accord, his decision to join the coalition might have been grudgingly accepted by his supporters.
“Going back on his word is one thing, but if ultimately the deal to which he committed himself is not respected, the betrayal is not forgiven,” he said.
Gantz “is facing total defeat on the eve of these new elections,” he added.
Gantz’s downturn in political fortunes also signals that if generals were previously popular in Israeli politics, that is no longer a given.
Feted and trusted in a country where the army plays a central role, retired military figures have reached high public office.
Three — Yitzhak Rabin, Ehud Barak and Ariel Sharon — have become prime ministers.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced