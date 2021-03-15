Nigerian security forces on Saturday stepped up efforts to rescue dozens of abducted college students, police and officials said, as the media ran videos they said showed hostages pleading for help.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari vowed an early end to the hostage crisis.
Kidnappers abducted 39 students from their hostels in northwestern Kaduna state late on Thursday, the latest in a series of such attacks.
Photo: AFP
The military managed to rescue 180 others after a fierce battle at the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando at the outskirts of the state capital, Kaduna.
“A combined team of police, army and other security forces are in a frantic search for the kidnapped students,” state police spokesman Mohammadu Jalinge said.
“We are combing the surrounding forests and bushes with a view to freeing the hostages. Very soon, it will be over for the bandits,” he added.
The kidnappers had not yet contacted the authorities, he added.
Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs Commissioner Samuel Aruwan said that “an operation for the students’ rescue is underway by security personnel from the army, air force, police” and the Nigerian State Security Service.
The college targeted in the attack is reported to have about 300 male and female students — mostly aged 17 or older.
Distraught parents, relatives and sympathizers have been arriving at the school for news.
Local media published several videos they said came from the abducted students. In one, a male student appealed to Nigerian authorities to rescue them without violence.
The recording, purportedly sent through a Facebook account of one of the hostages, showed some of the other abducted students, male and female.
In another video, kidnappers with whips were seen beating hostages, with some wailing and pleading for mercy.
They appeared to be in a forest, surrounded by people in military uniform. The video could not be independently confirmed.
In a statement, Buhari warned “terrorists and bandits targeting schools,” saying his government would not allow the educational system to be destroyed by their criminal activities.
He commended the early response of the military to rescue 180 students, including eight staff members.
“Our military may be efficient and well-armed, but it needs good efforts for the nation’s defense, and the local population must rise to this challenge of the moment,” he said.
Buhari vowed “an early end to the ordeal.”
Heavily armed gangs in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in the past few years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.
They have turned their focus to schools, where they kidnap students or schoolchildren for ransom — Thursday’s was at least the fourth such attack since December last year.
Mass kidnappings in the northwest are complicating the security challenges facing Buhari’s security forces, who are also battling a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency in the northeast.
