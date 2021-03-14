World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

New hotel condemned

A hotel built around a central polar bear enclosure for the non-stop viewing pleasure of its guests on Friday opened to immediate condemnation from conservationists. At “Harbin Polar Land” in the country’s northeast, the hotel bedrooms’ windows face onto the bears’ pen, with visitors told the animals are their “neighbors 24 hours a day.” A video shows the bears — a threatened species — photographed by crowds of guests under harsh warm lights, in a space consisting of fake rocks and icicles, and a white painted floor. Animal rights organizations reacted with outrage, urging customers to stay away from establishments profiting “from animals’ misery.”

PHILIPPINES

Virus variant detected

The country yesterday reported its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil, while confirming nearly 100 infections of a new variant discovered locally. A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 Brazil variant after 752 samples were sequenced at a genome center, the Department of Health said in a statement. It also reported that 98 cases were of the similar P.3 variant first detected in the Southeast Asian country early this month. “At present, the P.3 is not identified as a variant of concern, as current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications,” the department said.

JAPAN

Regenerating slug found

Researchers have shown that a type of sea slug can self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published this week in Current Biology. The green slugs have algae cells in their skin, so they can feed off light like a plant until they develop a new body, which takes about 20 days.

IRAN

Killing sparks protest

Protesters attacked a coast guard station in the country’s south after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported yesterday. The attack happened on Friday, when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler, the report said. Fars did not identify the person killed, but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels allegedly smuggling fuel. General Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in Hormozgan Province, was quoted in the report as saying that an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak District. He said several coast guard members were inured and the crowd damaged vehicles, vessels and equipment.

UNITED STATES

Police boast of beating man

Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the “whoopin’” would give the man “nightmares for a long time,” according to new court filings. “He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” former trooper Jacob Brown, who was charged in the case and resigned on Wednesday, texted three of his colleagues. “Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.”