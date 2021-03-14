CHINA
New hotel condemned
A hotel built around a central polar bear enclosure for the non-stop viewing pleasure of its guests on Friday opened to immediate condemnation from conservationists. At “Harbin Polar Land” in the country’s northeast, the hotel bedrooms’ windows face onto the bears’ pen, with visitors told the animals are their “neighbors 24 hours a day.” A video shows the bears — a threatened species — photographed by crowds of guests under harsh warm lights, in a space consisting of fake rocks and icicles, and a white painted floor. Animal rights organizations reacted with outrage, urging customers to stay away from establishments profiting “from animals’ misery.”
PHILIPPINES
Virus variant detected
The country yesterday reported its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first identified in Brazil, while confirming nearly 100 infections of a new variant discovered locally. A Filipino returning from Brazil tested positive for the P.1 Brazil variant after 752 samples were sequenced at a genome center, the Department of Health said in a statement. It also reported that 98 cases were of the similar P.3 variant first detected in the Southeast Asian country early this month. “At present, the P.3 is not identified as a variant of concern, as current available data are insufficient to conclude whether the variant will have significant public health implications,” the department said.
JAPAN
Regenerating slug found
Researchers have shown that a type of sea slug can self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discovery that could have ramifications for regenerative medicine. The mechanism is believed to be an extreme method for the organism to rid itself of parasites, researchers Sayaka Mitoh and Yoichi Yusa wrote in a study published this week in Current Biology. The green slugs have algae cells in their skin, so they can feed off light like a plant until they develop a new body, which takes about 20 days.
IRAN
Killing sparks protest
Protesters attacked a coast guard station in the country’s south after a patrol from the force shot and killed a fuel smuggler, the semiofficial Fars news agency reported yesterday. The attack happened on Friday, when coast guard patrols shot at vessels smuggling fuel to neighboring countries, killing at least one smuggler, the report said. Fars did not identify the person killed, but said he was a 31-year-old man aboard one of the vessels allegedly smuggling fuel. General Hossein Dehaki, chief of the coast guard in Hormozgan Province, was quoted in the report as saying that an undetermined number of people later attacked the coast guard station in the Kouhestak District. He said several coast guard members were inured and the crowd damaged vehicles, vessels and equipment.
UNITED STATES
Police boast of beating man
Louisiana State Police troopers joked in a group text about beating a black man after a high-speed chase last year, saying the “whoopin’” would give the man “nightmares for a long time,” according to new court filings. “He gonna be sore tomorrow for sure,” former trooper Jacob Brown, who was charged in the case and resigned on Wednesday, texted three of his colleagues. “Warms my heart knowing we could educate that young man.”
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned
With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector. Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere. “It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday. The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced