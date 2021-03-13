World News Quick Take

Agencies





SOUTH AFRICA

Zulu king dies

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini died yesterday aged 72, after weeks in hospital, his palace announced. The king wielded great influence among millions of Zulus through his largely ceremonial and spiritual role, despite having no official power. “It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ... King of the Zulu nation,” the palace said in a statement signed by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a powerful veteran politician who is also a Zulu prince. The king was hospitalized last month for diabetes. “Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning,” the statement said. Born in Nongoma, a small town in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, Zwelithini ascended the throne in 1971 during the apartheid era at the age of 23, three years after the death of his father.

JAPAN

Suga to visit with Biden

The government yesterday announced that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is to travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden, after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations. Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets since he took office in January, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of next month. The two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea, Kato said. The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.

UNITED STATES

Man roams base freely

A homeless man last month spent five hours freely roaming the military base where the US president’s plane is kept, after easily passing through several layers of security, the air force said on Thursday. The air force inspector general said in a report on the Feb. 4 incident that the unauthorized intruder at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland made his way onto a C-40 transport plane on the tarmac, but did not travel close to Air Force One or the secretary of defense’s dedicated Boeing 747s. The unidentified man was able to drive onto the base and spend five hours there at a food court, in the VIP terminal, and elsewhere, before he drew attention. That was despite signs he did not know where he was, and his unique appearance: “On his head, he had a bright red or pink cap that partially covered his ears and had distinctive balls on top that looked a little like mouse ears,” according to the otherwise heavily redacted report.