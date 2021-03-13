SOUTH AFRICA
Zulu king dies
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini died yesterday aged 72, after weeks in hospital, his palace announced. The king wielded great influence among millions of Zulus through his largely ceremonial and spiritual role, despite having no official power. “It is with the utmost grief that I inform the nation of the passing of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ... King of the Zulu nation,” the palace said in a statement signed by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a powerful veteran politician who is also a Zulu prince. The king was hospitalized last month for diabetes. “Tragically, while still in hospital, His Majesty’s health took a turn for the worse and he subsequently passed away in the early hours of this morning,” the statement said. Born in Nongoma, a small town in the southeastern KwaZulu-Natal province, Zwelithini ascended the throne in 1971 during the apartheid era at the age of 23, three years after the death of his father.
JAPAN
Suga to visit with Biden
The government yesterday announced that Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is to travel to Washington next month for his first face-to-face summit with US President Joe Biden, after he and his entourage complete their COVID-19 vaccinations. Suga is expected to be the first foreign leader that Biden meets since he took office in January, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said. The trip is expected to take place in the first half of next month. The two leaders are expected to discuss pandemic measures, climate change and other regional concerns including North Korea, Kato said. The meeting is also likely to touch on China’s escalating assertiveness in the East and South China seas, which have become a growing concern for Tokyo and Washington.
UNITED STATES
Man roams base freely
A homeless man last month spent five hours freely roaming the military base where the US president’s plane is kept, after easily passing through several layers of security, the air force said on Thursday. The air force inspector general said in a report on the Feb. 4 incident that the unauthorized intruder at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland made his way onto a C-40 transport plane on the tarmac, but did not travel close to Air Force One or the secretary of defense’s dedicated Boeing 747s. The unidentified man was able to drive onto the base and spend five hours there at a food court, in the VIP terminal, and elsewhere, before he drew attention. That was despite signs he did not know where he was, and his unique appearance: “On his head, he had a bright red or pink cap that partially covered his ears and had distinctive balls on top that looked a little like mouse ears,” according to the otherwise heavily redacted report.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments