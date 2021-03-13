HK court rejects 11 bail applications, 21 still in custody

Reuters, HONG KONG





Twenty-one Hong Kong democracy advocates are to remain in custody after a court yesterday rejected requests by some for bail and others withdrew their applications after they were charged with conspiracy to subvert the government.

The charges against 47 democracy advocates represent the most sweeping use yet of the territory’s National Security Law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.

The case offers an insight into how the law drafted by Beijing clashes with the Hong Kong’s common-law traditions, and is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups.

In contrast with past practice, the security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they would not pose a security threat if released on bail.

Since the 47 were charged, the court has heard a series of requests for bail. While most requests were rejected, the court approved some applications, prompting immediate appeals from prosecutors. Just five are currently out on bail.

Of the 21 defendants in court yesterday, Chief Magistrate Victor So (蘇惠德) rejected 11 applications for bail, while the rest were withdrawn by the defendants.

The rejected defendants have the right to file for another review in eight days, although most indicated they did not intend to do so.

The 47 democracy advocates are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial, nonbinding primary poll in July last year that authorities said was part of a “vicious plot” to “overthrow” the government.

The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a Hong Kong Legislative Council election that the government later postponed, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of the content of bail hearings. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 31.