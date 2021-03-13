Twenty-one Hong Kong democracy advocates are to remain in custody after a court yesterday rejected requests by some for bail and others withdrew their applications after they were charged with conspiracy to subvert the government.
The charges against 47 democracy advocates represent the most sweeping use yet of the territory’s National Security Law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison.
The case offers an insight into how the law drafted by Beijing clashes with the Hong Kong’s common-law traditions, and is being closely watched by foreign diplomats and rights groups.
In contrast with past practice, the security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they would not pose a security threat if released on bail.
Since the 47 were charged, the court has heard a series of requests for bail. While most requests were rejected, the court approved some applications, prompting immediate appeals from prosecutors. Just five are currently out on bail.
Of the 21 defendants in court yesterday, Chief Magistrate Victor So (蘇惠德) rejected 11 applications for bail, while the rest were withdrawn by the defendants.
The rejected defendants have the right to file for another review in eight days, although most indicated they did not intend to do so.
The 47 democracy advocates are accused of organizing and participating in an unofficial, nonbinding primary poll in July last year that authorities said was part of a “vicious plot” to “overthrow” the government.
The vote was aimed at selecting the strongest opposition candidates for a Hong Kong Legislative Council election that the government later postponed, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of the content of bail hearings. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for May 31.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments