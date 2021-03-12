World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONG KONG

Democracy advocate bailed

The High Court yesterday granted bail to a fifth democracy advocate and former lawmaker, but revoked bail for another. They are part of a group of 47 advocates and former lawmakers who were arrested over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year. The court granted bail to former Legislative Council member Helena Wong (黃碧雲), who was one of the candidates in the primaries. Her bail conditions include surrendering all travel documents and observing a curfew. The court revoked bail granted to district councilor Ng Kin-wai (伍健偉). Ng is to be remanded in custody.

INDONESIA

Sinabung spouts hot ash

A volcano on Sumatra unleashed an avalanche of searing clouds of gas and ash flowing down its slopes during an eruption yesterday. No casualties were reported. Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra was shooting smoke and ash as high as 1,000m and hot ash clouds traveled up to 3km southeast, the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said. The eruption caused no casualties, Sinabung monitoring post official Armen Putra said, adding that villagers were advised to stay 5km from the crater and watch out for lava.

MYANMAR

Leader’s kids sanctioned

The US sanctioned the adult children of coup leader Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and their business holdings, saying that they “have directly benefited from their father’s position and malign influence.” The US Department of the Treasury put the children — Aung Pyae Sone, 36, and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, 39 — on a list that prohibits US citizens from doing business with them or their six businesses. Their operations include a restaurant, gyms, a gallery and a media production business. “Treasury took these actions in response to the Burmese military’s coup against the democratically elected civilian government,” the department said.

HONG KONG

Facebook halts cable plan

Facebook has decided to halt its efforts to build a trans-Pacific undersea cable that would have connected California and Hong Kong, due to tensions between the US and China. “Due to ongoing concerns from the US government about direct communication links between the United States and Hong Kong, we have decided to withdraw our FCC [US Federal Communications Commission] application,” a Facebook spokesperson said on Wednesday. The social media platform and several telecoms filed their first construction permit in 2018 to connect two sites in California to Hong Kong and Taiwan. The FCC in April last year gave Google permission to operate the link between North America and Taiwan.

IVORY COAST

Prime minister dies at 56

Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has died, less than a year after being appointed to the position following the death of his predecessor. Bakayoko was 56. he succumbed to cancer on Wednesday in Germany, where he was receiving treatment, President Alassane Ouattara wrote on Twitter. Bakayoko had been evacuated from Ivory Coast to Paris on Feb. 18, before being moved for further treatment. “I pay tribute to the prime minister, Hamed Bakayoko, my son and close collaborator, taken too soon,” Ouattara said. “Bakayoko served Ivory Coast with devotion and selflessness.”