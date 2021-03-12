HONG KONG
Democracy advocate bailed
The High Court yesterday granted bail to a fifth democracy advocate and former lawmaker, but revoked bail for another. They are part of a group of 47 advocates and former lawmakers who were arrested over their involvement in an unofficial primary election last year. The court granted bail to former Legislative Council member Helena Wong (黃碧雲), who was one of the candidates in the primaries. Her bail conditions include surrendering all travel documents and observing a curfew. The court revoked bail granted to district councilor Ng Kin-wai (伍健偉). Ng is to be remanded in custody.
INDONESIA
Sinabung spouts hot ash
A volcano on Sumatra unleashed an avalanche of searing clouds of gas and ash flowing down its slopes during an eruption yesterday. No casualties were reported. Mount Sinabung in North Sumatra was shooting smoke and ash as high as 1,000m and hot ash clouds traveled up to 3km southeast, the Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said. The eruption caused no casualties, Sinabung monitoring post official Armen Putra said, adding that villagers were advised to stay 5km from the crater and watch out for lava.
MYANMAR
Leader’s kids sanctioned
The US sanctioned the adult children of coup leader Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and their business holdings, saying that they “have directly benefited from their father’s position and malign influence.” The US Department of the Treasury put the children — Aung Pyae Sone, 36, and Khin Thiri Thet Mon, 39 — on a list that prohibits US citizens from doing business with them or their six businesses. Their operations include a restaurant, gyms, a gallery and a media production business. “Treasury took these actions in response to the Burmese military’s coup against the democratically elected civilian government,” the department said.
HONG KONG
Facebook halts cable plan
Facebook has decided to halt its efforts to build a trans-Pacific undersea cable that would have connected California and Hong Kong, due to tensions between the US and China. “Due to ongoing concerns from the US government about direct communication links between the United States and Hong Kong, we have decided to withdraw our FCC [US Federal Communications Commission] application,” a Facebook spokesperson said on Wednesday. The social media platform and several telecoms filed their first construction permit in 2018 to connect two sites in California to Hong Kong and Taiwan. The FCC in April last year gave Google permission to operate the link between North America and Taiwan.
IVORY COAST
Prime minister dies at 56
Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko has died, less than a year after being appointed to the position following the death of his predecessor. Bakayoko was 56. he succumbed to cancer on Wednesday in Germany, where he was receiving treatment, President Alassane Ouattara wrote on Twitter. Bakayoko had been evacuated from Ivory Coast to Paris on Feb. 18, before being moved for further treatment. “I pay tribute to the prime minister, Hamed Bakayoko, my son and close collaborator, taken too soon,” Ouattara said. “Bakayoko served Ivory Coast with devotion and selflessness.”
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
MILITARY MODERNIZATION: Concerning the US’ ability to inhibit a Chinese attack against Taiwan, a US military official said that its “conventional deterrent is eroding” The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) executed a coordinated test launch of its top anti-ship ballistic missile in the South China Sea (SCS) in August last year to send an “unmistakable message,” US Admiral Phil Davidson, head of the US Indo-Pacific Command, told a US Senate panel on Tuesday. “These mid-range, anti-ship ballistic missiles are capable of attacking aircraft carriers in the western Pacific,” Davidson said, identifying the DF-21D as the missile tested. “Their employment during a large-scale PLA exercise demonstrates the PLA’s focus on countering any potential third-party intervention during a regional crisis.” Addressing the Senate Armed Services Committee, Davidson signaled