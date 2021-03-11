World News Quick Take

Agencies





ALGERIA

Students return to streets

Hundreds of students and pro-democracy supporters on Tuesday demonstrated in Algiers as a revived protest movement entered its third week of rallies. The march made its way through the main streets of the capital to reach the central post office, journalists said. The site was an emblematic rallying point for the Hirak pro-democracy movement that began in February 2019 and within weeks forced then-president Abdelaziz Bouteflika to abandon a bid for a fifth term and resign. Protesters chanted Hirak slogans calling for a “free and democratic Algeria” and “a civil not a military state,” and booed President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

UNITED STATES

Maui residents evacuated

Heavy rains prompted evacuations over fears that a dam might breach on the Hawaiian island of Maui, and officials asked people to not to return to their homes on Tuesday, because flood advisories were still in effect. Officials initially thought that the Kaupakalua Dam in the community of Haiku was breached by floodwaters, “but after closer inspection, county officials determined there was no structural damage,” Maui County said in a statement late on Monday.

MEXICO

Vaccines sought from China

The country is turning to China to fill a vaccine shortfall, with an order for 22 million doses, Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday, a week after US President Joe Biden ruled out sharing vaccines with Mexico in the short term. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spearheaded efforts to attain more help from China, Ebrard said. “As a result of a process personally led by the president of the republic, we have received the confirmation that we will have an expansion of up to 22 million doses,” Ebrard said during Lopez Obrador’s regular news conference. The country’s vaccine rollout has been criticized as overly slow, although officials said they have been hampered by delays in receiving vaccines amid global shortages.

UNITED STATES

Con man sentenced

A man who romanced three women, including Black-ish star Jenifer Lewis, to con them out of money for his phony businesses was on Tuesday sentenced to eight years in prison. Antonio Wilson, 58, of Santa Monica, California, was sentenced in a federal courtroom in Los Angeles and ordered to pay US$272,000 in restitution. Wilson, also known as “Dr Tony Mariot” and “Brice Carrington,” fleeced his victims out of money that he claimed were investments in his sound design company and software business, prosecutors said. In fact, he spent the money on himself, they said.

UNITED STATES

‘Teen Vogue’ hire protested

Employees at Teen Vogue have sent a letter to publisher CondeNast, protesting the hiring of Alexi McCammond as editor-in-chief of the influential magazine. It follows the resurfacing earlier this week of a series of racist online posts written by McCammond. The posts on Twitter, dating from 2011 when McCammond was a student, were shared publicly by journalist Diana Tsui on Monday. “Outdone by [an] Asian #whatsnew,” read one. “Now Googling how to not wake up with swollen, Asian eyes,” read another. Another said: “Give me a 2/10 on my chem problem, cross out all of my work and don’t explain what I did wrong ?thanks a lot stupid Asian T.A [teaching assistant] you’re great.”

CHINA

Genocide conducted: report

The government’s treatment of Uighurs has contravened “each and every act” prohibited by the UN Genocide Convention, a report by dozens of international experts said on Tuesday. The report from Washington-based think tank Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy offers an independent analysis of what legal responsibility Beijing could bear over its actions in Xinjiang. “Uighurs are suffering serious bodily and mental harm from systematic torture and cruel treatment, including rape, sexual abuse, exploitation, and public humiliation, at the hands of camp officials,” the report said. The convention was approved by the UN General Assembly in December 1948, with signatories that include China and 151 other countries.

THAILAND

Irksome media disinfected

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Tuesday left reporters stunned and amused when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitizer in a bid to dodge tough questions. Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant Cabinet posts, following last week’s jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago. “Is there anything else to ask?” he said, standing at a podium. Prayuth then left the podium, grabbed a bottle of sanitizer, walked over to the journalists and sprayed each of them.

RUSSIA

Stores to offer ‘pay by face’

X5 group, the country’s leading food retailer, yesterday announced the launch of a facial recognition payment system. To implement the system, the group has joined forces with Visa Inc and state-owned Sberbank. The service has rolled out in 52 Perekrestok supermarkets and is to expand to 150 by the end of the month, X5 innovation director Ivan Melnik said, adding that the system would also be available in 30 Pyaterochka stores by the end of next month. “This is convenient for customers since they don’t have to carry a wallet or take their phone out of their pocket,” Melnik said. “They can just use a button and pay with their face.”

IRAQ

Pilgrims defy virus protocols

Thousands of pilgrims clad in black yesterday walked the streets of Baghdad, part of a week-long procession to a revered shrine. Crowds of men and women defied the tight security measures set up by the authorities to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the annual pilgrimage, which was expected to reach its peak number of worshipers yesterday to commemorate the death of Imam al-Kadhim, a revered figure in Shiite Islam. Separately, a grenade was tossed near the Imam Bridge in Baghdad on Monday, killing one woman and wounding 11 pilgrims. No one immediately took responsibility.

INDIA

Hindus force festival to shut

Right-wing Hindu vigilante groups in the state of Madhya Pradesh have forced the cancelation of an annual theater festival. Bajrang Dal, a hardline Hindu group linked with the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, accused the Indian People’s Theatre Association of programming “anti-national” plays. Their ire was directed at a newer play with the satirical title Besharammev Jayate, or “Shamelessness Alone Triumphs,” a play on the country’s national slogan Satyameva jayate, “Truth alone triumphs.”