Oaks selected to rebuild Notre-Dame’s fallen spire

AP, JUPILLES, France





Four French oaks that have been standing for hundreds of years in a once-royal forest now have a sacred destiny. Felled on Tuesday in the Loire region’s Forest of Berce, they have been selected to reconstruct Notre-Dame cathedral’s fallen spire.

The 93m-high spire, made of wood and clad in lead, became the most potent symbol of the April 2019 blaze when it was seen engulfed in flames, collapsing dramatically into the inferno.

In July last year amid a public outcry, French President Emmanuel Macron ended speculation that the 19th-century peak designed by Eugene Viollet-le-Duc could be rebuilt in a modern style.

A crane works at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris on Monday. Photo: Reuters

He announced that it would be rebuilt exactly as it was before.

That began a nationwide tree hunt, culminating in a painstaking selection in January and last month.

About 1,000 oaks in more than 200 French forests, both private and public, were chosen to make the frame of the cathedral transept and spire — destined to be admired on the Paris skyline for potentially hundreds of years.

“Given the place occupied by the cathedral in the hearts of the French, in the history of France and the world ... we are happy [that] the entire industry — from foresters to sawyers — is mobilized to meet this challenge,” said Michel Druilhe, president of France Bois Foret, a national interprofessional forestry network.

The dimensions required for Notre-Dame’s anointed timbers are clinically precise: Many trunks have to measure more than 1m wide and 18m long. Eight of the trees — destined for the most monumental part of the spire — were found in the Forest of Berce that once belonged to the kings of France.

Chainsaw-wielding tree surgeons in Berce on Tuesday scaled the special oaks to fell them in a race against the clock. All 1,000 must be harvested all around the country by the end of this month, otherwise harmful tree sap and moisture could enter the wood fibers.

“We have just measured one, it fits the required criteria in length and diameter. The only thing left to do is make the beam for Notre-Dame,” forestry technician Anthony Jeanneau told reporters as trees fell noisily around him.