First jurors picked in George Floyd trial

DIFFICULT TASK: Lawyers on both sides of the case need to find jurors who have not already made up their minds about the death of African American George Floyd

AFP, MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota





The first jurors were selected on Tuesday in the high-profile trial of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an African-American man whose death laid bare racial wounds in the US and sparked “Black Lives Matter” protests across the globe.

Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death on May 25 last year, which was captured by bystanders on smartphone video.

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but was delayed for a day as prosecutors sought to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin.

A Minnesota court of appeals has not yet issued its ruling, but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, clearly impatient to get the landmark trial moving, decided to go ahead with jury selection anyway.

After hours of detailed questioning by the defense team and prosecutors, three jurors were selected on Tuesday for the 12-member panel that would decide Chauvin’s fate.

Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

The jury selection process could take up to three weeks, with opening arguments expected to begin on March 29.

Chauvin was dismissed from the police force after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of a pleading, gasping Floyd for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin, who has been free on bail, appeared in court on Tuesday surrounded by plexiglass as a COVID-19 precaution.

He frequently jotted down notes on a yellow legal pad and conferred with his lawyers as prospective jurors were being questioned. Lawyers for both sides face the difficult task of finding jurors who have not already made up their minds about the widely publicized case.

One potential juror, a Hispanic woman with halting English, was dismissed by the defense team using one of their 15 peremptory challenges.

The woman had referred to Floyd’s “unjust” death on a 16-page questionnaire that jurors had been asked to fill out.

Another potential juror, a white man in his 20s or 30s who said he was a chemist, was selected.

Asked by the judge if he could be “fair and impartial,” the man, identified only as Juror No. 2, replied: “Yes.”

He told the defense team that he had never watched the viral video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Also selected was a young woman who appeared to be biracial who said she would be “super-excited” to serve on the jury and would not be influenced by the fact her uncle is a police officer.

The third juror to be seated was a white man who appeared to be in his 30s who said he was an auditor of company financial statements.

He said he supported the aims of the “Black Lives Matter” movement for racial justice “in general,” but had not made up his mind about the Floyd case from a legal standpoint.

Several potential jurors expressed concerns for their safety because of the high-profile nature of the trial.

The identities of the jurors will not be revealed until after the trial. A verdict is not expected until late next month.