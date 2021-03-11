The first jurors were selected on Tuesday in the high-profile trial of the white police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an African-American man whose death laid bare racial wounds in the US and sparked “Black Lives Matter” protests across the globe.
Former Minneapolis Police Department officer Derek Chauvin is facing charges of second-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death on May 25 last year, which was captured by bystanders on smartphone video.
Jury selection had been scheduled to begin on Monday, but was delayed for a day as prosecutors sought to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against the 44-year-old Chauvin.
A Minnesota court of appeals has not yet issued its ruling, but Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill, clearly impatient to get the landmark trial moving, decided to go ahead with jury selection anyway.
After hours of detailed questioning by the defense team and prosecutors, three jurors were selected on Tuesday for the 12-member panel that would decide Chauvin’s fate.
Second-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.
The jury selection process could take up to three weeks, with opening arguments expected to begin on March 29.
Chauvin was dismissed from the police force after he was captured on video with his knee on the neck of a pleading, gasping Floyd for nearly nine minutes.
Chauvin, who has been free on bail, appeared in court on Tuesday surrounded by plexiglass as a COVID-19 precaution.
He frequently jotted down notes on a yellow legal pad and conferred with his lawyers as prospective jurors were being questioned. Lawyers for both sides face the difficult task of finding jurors who have not already made up their minds about the widely publicized case.
One potential juror, a Hispanic woman with halting English, was dismissed by the defense team using one of their 15 peremptory challenges.
The woman had referred to Floyd’s “unjust” death on a 16-page questionnaire that jurors had been asked to fill out.
Another potential juror, a white man in his 20s or 30s who said he was a chemist, was selected.
Asked by the judge if he could be “fair and impartial,” the man, identified only as Juror No. 2, replied: “Yes.”
He told the defense team that he had never watched the viral video of Chauvin with his knee on Floyd’s neck.
Also selected was a young woman who appeared to be biracial who said she would be “super-excited” to serve on the jury and would not be influenced by the fact her uncle is a police officer.
The third juror to be seated was a white man who appeared to be in his 30s who said he was an auditor of company financial statements.
He said he supported the aims of the “Black Lives Matter” movement for racial justice “in general,” but had not made up his mind about the Floyd case from a legal standpoint.
Several potential jurors expressed concerns for their safety because of the high-profile nature of the trial.
The identities of the jurors will not be revealed until after the trial. A verdict is not expected until late next month.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned