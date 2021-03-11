Libya’s PM orders 20,000 foreign fighters to depart

‘FOR ALL LIBYANS’: Interim Libyan prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has submitted his proposed government to lawmakers and pleaded with them to vote in favor of it

AFP, SIRTE, Libya





Interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Tuesday demanded the departure of an estimated 20,000 foreign fighters as he sought support from lawmakers to help end a grinding civil war in the North African nation.

Oil-rich Libya descended into chaos after former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, resulting in multiple forces vying for power.

“The mercenaries are a stab in our back — they must leave,” Dbeibah told the Libyan House of Representatives, saying that he would contact the UN and the countries where the mercenaries come from to demand that they withdraw.

Libyan House of Representatives spokesman Abdullah Bleihaq speaks to reporters outside the Ouagadougou Conference Centre in Sirte, Libya, on Tuesday, after a parliamentary session. Photo: AFP

“Our sovereignty is violated by their presence,” Dbeibah added, speaking in the central coastal city of Sirte.

Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by Libyan National Army Commander Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, with the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Speaking on the second day of parliamentary debate on his proposal for a new interim government, Dbeibah denounced a “fierce campaign” carried out by “those who want to destroy our country, who want to occupy it.”

A UN-supervised process aims to unite the country after a ceasefire in October last year between the rival administrations.

However, the UN in December last year said that about 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters were still in Libya, and a Jan. 23 deadline for their withdrawal passed without any sign of them pulling them out.

Some have literally dug in, with satellite images broadcast in January by CNN showing a trench running tens of kilometers dug by “Russian mercenaries” near the front-line city of Sirte.

An advance team of a UN observer mission arrived in Libya last week tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and verifying the departure of the thousands of foreign fighters.

Dbeibah, who last week submitted his proposed government to parliament for approval, pleaded for lawmakers to vote in favor of it.

“We have no choice but to come to an agreement, for the future of our children,” Dbeibah said, to the applause of parliament.

Dbeibah was last month chosen at UN-sponsored talks, attended by a cross-section of Libyans, to steer the nation toward Dec. 24 polls.

“My first objective was to choose people with whom I would be able to work — no matter where they come from,” Dbeibah said.

The members of his government “must be able to work for all Libyans in all of Libya, not just for their region or their city,” he added.