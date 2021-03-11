Interim Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Tuesday demanded the departure of an estimated 20,000 foreign fighters as he sought support from lawmakers to help end a grinding civil war in the North African nation.
Oil-rich Libya descended into chaos after former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi was toppled and killed in a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, resulting in multiple forces vying for power.
“The mercenaries are a stab in our back — they must leave,” Dbeibah told the Libyan House of Representatives, saying that he would contact the UN and the countries where the mercenaries come from to demand that they withdraw.
Photo: AFP
“Our sovereignty is violated by their presence,” Dbeibah added, speaking in the central coastal city of Sirte.
Libya has been split between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli and backed by Turkey, and an administration in the east supported by Libyan National Army Commander Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, with the backing of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
Speaking on the second day of parliamentary debate on his proposal for a new interim government, Dbeibah denounced a “fierce campaign” carried out by “those who want to destroy our country, who want to occupy it.”
A UN-supervised process aims to unite the country after a ceasefire in October last year between the rival administrations.
However, the UN in December last year said that about 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters were still in Libya, and a Jan. 23 deadline for their withdrawal passed without any sign of them pulling them out.
Some have literally dug in, with satellite images broadcast in January by CNN showing a trench running tens of kilometers dug by “Russian mercenaries” near the front-line city of Sirte.
An advance team of a UN observer mission arrived in Libya last week tasked with monitoring the ceasefire and verifying the departure of the thousands of foreign fighters.
Dbeibah, who last week submitted his proposed government to parliament for approval, pleaded for lawmakers to vote in favor of it.
“We have no choice but to come to an agreement, for the future of our children,” Dbeibah said, to the applause of parliament.
Dbeibah was last month chosen at UN-sponsored talks, attended by a cross-section of Libyans, to steer the nation toward Dec. 24 polls.
“My first objective was to choose people with whom I would be able to work — no matter where they come from,” Dbeibah said.
The members of his government “must be able to work for all Libyans in all of Libya, not just for their region or their city,” he added.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned