A Bangladeshi satellite television station has hired the country’s first transgender news anchor.
Tashnuva Anan Shishir, who previously worked as a rights advocate, debuted on Dhaka-based Boishakhi TV on Monday.
Shishir read a three-minute news bulletin, and after finishing cried as colleagues applauded and cheered.
“I was very nervous, I was feeling so much emotional, but I had in my mind that I must overcome this ordeal, this final test,” Shishir, 29, said in an interview on Tuesday.
Born Kamal Hossain Shishir, the former actor described feeling stuck in a man’s body and behaving like a woman, prompting family members, relatives and neighbors to begin teasing.
It was impossible to continue living and suicide was a consideration, Shishir said.
“I left home,” Shishir said.
Shishir moved from the family home in a southern coastal district to live a solitary life in the capital, Dhaka, and underwent hormone therapy, worked for charities and acted with a local theater group.
Bangladesh officially has more than 10,000 transgender people, but rights advocates say that the actual number is much higher in the nation of more than 160 million people.
The LGBT community faces social isolation, sexual abuse and other forms of harassment.
Since 2013, the government of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has allowed transgender people to identify themselves as a separate gender.
Boishakhi TV said that it wanted to be part of the changes and has hired a second transgender person in its drama department.
“Our prime minister has taken many steps for the transgender people. Encouraged by such steps, we have appointed two transgender people,” said Tipu Alam Milon, the station’s deputy managing director. “We want the attitude of society to change through these appointments.”
