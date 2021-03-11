Coal plant to make way for 350 MW battery in Australia

Bloomberg





EnergyAustralia is to accelerate the closure of a 100-year-old coal-fired plant and install a giant storage battery to achieve a faster transition to clean power.

The Yallourn site in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley, which supplies about 20 percent of electricity demand in the state, is to shut by the middle of 2028 rather than 2032, the unit of Hong Kong-based CLP Holdings said in a statement.

Under the plan, the electricity retailer is to add a four-hour, 350-megawatt (MW) utility-scale storage battery — larger than anything in operation globally — in the same region as the coal plant by 2026.

Australia, which added a record amount of renewable energy capacity last year, is an exemple for the challenges that the global energy sector faces in transitioning away from fossil fuels.

A rush by households to install rooftop solar panels and a surge in new grid-scale capacity has hollowed daytime electricity demand, and forced wholesale prices lower, upending the business models of utilities reliant on coal-fired power stations.

“The energy market transition is real and it’s happening fast,” EnergyAustralia managing director Catherine Tanna said.

The company would not rule out adding more gas-fired generation in Victoria, Tanna said.

While coal still accounts for the bulk of Australia’s energy mix, a surge in new renewable energy capacity through 2025 would put pressure on fossil fuel assets and leave many plants uneconomic, the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said in a report last month.

In New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, four coal-fired power stations are scheduled to close over the next 15 years.

“Coal-fired power stations have been the backbone of our energy system for decades,” EnergyAustralia managing director Liz Westcott said.

However, the system is “changing before our eyes” and less coal is required, she added.