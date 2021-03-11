India plans to buy 30 armed drones from the US to boost its sea and land defenses as tensions persist with neighbors China and Pakistan, officials with knowledge of the matter said.
The South Asian nation plans to approve next month the US$3 billion purchase of 30 MQ-9B Predator drones manufactured by San Diego-based General Atomics, the officials said, asking not to be identified.
The deal would add to India’s military capabilities as the drones it has now can only be used for surveillance and reconnaissance.
India is emerging as a strategic defense partner for the US, particularly in countering Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean and some areas of Southeast Asia.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is in the midst of a 10-year, US$250 billion modernization of its military.
Spokespeople from the Indian Ministry of Defence and General Atomics did not respond to requests for comment. Pentagon officials did not respond either.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to visit India this month, according to local media, while US President Joe Biden is soon to join counterparts from India, Japan and Australia in the first-ever meeting of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue.
The leaders are to meet virtually tomorrow, according to an announcement posted on the Indian government’s Web site.
The MQ-9B drone can fly for about 48 hours and carry a payload of about 1,700kg. It would give the Indian Navy the ability to better monitor Chinese warships close to its waters, and equip the army to engage targets along the disputed India-Pakistan border.
Last year, India leased two unarmed MQ-9 Predators as border tensions with China threatened to spin into a full-blown conflict.
In the end they were not deployed after the Indian Air Force expressed apprehension about drones manned by US personnel flying over the border.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned