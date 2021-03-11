US President Joe Biden is tomorrow to meet with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, India announced on Tuesday, boosting an emerging four-way alliance often cast as a bulwark against China.
It is to be one of the first summits, albeit in virtual format, for Biden, who has vowed to revive US alliances.
Announcing the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi said that the leaders would consult on topics including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic — two key priorities for Biden.
Photo: AFP
“The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
The talks, also involving Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, are to touch on promoting maritime security, and “ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines” to fight COVID-19 in Asia, the statement said.
The other three nations in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) did not immediately confirm the meeting, although Japan said that Suga on Thursday last week spoke by telephone with Modi.
Suga voiced alarm about China’s “unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and [South] China seas,” as well as the status of rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Japan said.
The summit follows talks on Feb. 18 between the Quad nations’ foreign ministers when they pressed jointly for a restoration of democracy in Myanmar after the military on Feb. 1 ousted the country’s civillian leader, Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.
US officials cast the meeting as a key way of exerting pressure as India and Japan enjoy closer relationships with the Burmese military — which has historically counted on China as its main source of support.
After Biden’s election, Chinese state media had printed articles calling on India to end the Quad, seeing New Delhi as the most likely opponent.
However, views have hardened in India after a pitched battle in the Himalayas last year killed at least 20 Indian troops.
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
Police killed a central Philippine mayor and two of his aides, while the mayor’s aides killed two of the police officers, in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said yesterday. “I can only assume that this was a mistaken encounter,” Brigadier General Ronaldo de Jesus, director of the Philippine National Police in Eastern Mindanao, said based on initial police reports. The police were on a routine patrol when they received fire on Monday afternoon from security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, De Jesus said. The police returned