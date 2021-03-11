India’s Modi touts talks with US, Australia, Japan

AFP, NEW DELHI





US President Joe Biden is tomorrow to meet with the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan, India announced on Tuesday, boosting an emerging four-way alliance often cast as a bulwark against China.

It is to be one of the first summits, albeit in virtual format, for Biden, who has vowed to revive US alliances.

Announcing the participation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, New Delhi said that the leaders would consult on topics including climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic — two key priorities for Biden.

Supporters of Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi rally in Kolkata, India, on Monday. Photo: AFP

“The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The talks, also involving Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, are to touch on promoting maritime security, and “ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines” to fight COVID-19 in Asia, the statement said.

The other three nations in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) did not immediately confirm the meeting, although Japan said that Suga on Thursday last week spoke by telephone with Modi.

Suga voiced alarm about China’s “unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and [South] China seas,” as well as the status of rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong, Japan said.

The summit follows talks on Feb. 18 between the Quad nations’ foreign ministers when they pressed jointly for a restoration of democracy in Myanmar after the military on Feb. 1 ousted the country’s civillian leader, Burmese State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

US officials cast the meeting as a key way of exerting pressure as India and Japan enjoy closer relationships with the Burmese military — which has historically counted on China as its main source of support.

After Biden’s election, Chinese state media had printed articles calling on India to end the Quad, seeing New Delhi as the most likely opponent.

However, views have hardened in India after a pitched battle in the Himalayas last year killed at least 20 Indian troops.