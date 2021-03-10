World News Quick Take

Agencies





CHINA

Vaccine certification begins

The country has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies. As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries, including Bahrain, have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries. The certificate issued by China would have details about the holder’s COVID-19 vaccination information and test results, the Department of Consular Affairs said on its Web site. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday said that the aim of the certificate is to achieve mutual verification of information, such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.

CHINA

In-air brawl investigated

The country’s aviation regulator is investigating a reported fistfight between the captain and chief steward aboard a domestic passenger flight last month. The Civil Aviation Administration said it took the reported incident extremely seriously and was collecting further information. Any incident endangering flight safety would be “dealt with strictly under the law,” it said in a statement on Monday. Local media reported that the brawl occurred on a Feb. 20 Donghai Airlines flight. The captain became angry after emerging from the bathroom to find a first-class passenger waiting directly outside, and accused the steward of not fulfilling his duties by requiring the passenger to wait in their seat. The two then exchanged blows, leaving the steward with a broken hand and the captain a chipped tooth, the reports said.

UNITED STATES

Visa pathway reopened

Some visa applicants who were denied because of former president Donald Trump’s travel ban on 13 nations can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the Department of State said on Monday. President Joe Biden overturned the ban on Jan. 20, his first day in office, calling it “a stain on our national conscience.”

UNITED STATES

Dan Gertler curbs reimposed

Washington on Monday reimposed curbs on an Israeli billionaire accused of corruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rights groups had urged President Joe Biden’s administration to halt the recent easing of sanctions on mining tycoon Dan Gertler, whom Washington claims deprived the Democratic Republic of the Congo of US$1.4 billion in tax revenues over the past decade. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that the license granted to Gertler had been revoked, as it was “inconsistent with America’s strong foreign policy interests in combatting corruption around the world.”

UNITED STATES

Women given commands

President Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of two women to lead military commands, who will be only the second and third women to hold such senior military positions in the US. Air Force General Jacqueline van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military’s highest, was nominated to head the Transportation Command. Three-star army general Laura Richardson was nominated to lead the Southern Command, which covers Central and Latin America. She is also to receive her fourth star. The Senate has to confirm their nominations.

UNITED STATES

Biden’s dogs sent home

President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German Shepherds was involved in a “biting incident” with a White House security agent, US media said on Monday. Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources. The sources described a “biting incident” involving a member of the security services, but did not specify whether the person was injured.

MALAYSIA

Man loses extradition case

A North Korean man is to be extradited to face money laundering charges in the US after losing a final legal challenge yesterday. Mun Chol-myong, who has lived in Malaysia for a decade with his family, was arrested in 2019 following the extradition request from Washington. He denies FBI claims that he led a criminal group that breached sanctions by supplying prohibited items to North Korea and laundered funds through front companies. Mun challenged the move to extradite him, with his lawyers arguing that he was an innocent man caught in the middle of diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. However, the country’s top court rejected his final appeal, saying that all requirements under the extradition agreement with the US had been met. Mun, in his 50s, was not in court for the verdict, although his wife and daughter were. Lawyer Gooi Soon-seng said that the family were “upset” by the decision, and authorities would now decide on the extradition date.