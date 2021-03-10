CHINA
Vaccine certification begins
The country has launched a digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate for its citizens planning cross-border travels, joining other countries issuing similar documents as they seek ways to reopen their economies. As vaccines are globally being rolled out, a few countries, including Bahrain, have already introduced certificates identifying vaccinated people, and the EU agreed to develop vaccine passports under pressure from tourism-dependent southern countries. The certificate issued by China would have details about the holder’s COVID-19 vaccination information and test results, the Department of Consular Affairs said on its Web site. Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) on Sunday said that the aim of the certificate is to achieve mutual verification of information, such as nucleic acid testing and vaccination, and contribute to safe and orderly interaction of people.
CHINA
In-air brawl investigated
The country’s aviation regulator is investigating a reported fistfight between the captain and chief steward aboard a domestic passenger flight last month. The Civil Aviation Administration said it took the reported incident extremely seriously and was collecting further information. Any incident endangering flight safety would be “dealt with strictly under the law,” it said in a statement on Monday. Local media reported that the brawl occurred on a Feb. 20 Donghai Airlines flight. The captain became angry after emerging from the bathroom to find a first-class passenger waiting directly outside, and accused the steward of not fulfilling his duties by requiring the passenger to wait in their seat. The two then exchanged blows, leaving the steward with a broken hand and the captain a chipped tooth, the reports said.
UNITED STATES
Visa pathway reopened
Some visa applicants who were denied because of former president Donald Trump’s travel ban on 13 nations can seek new decisions or submit new applications, the Department of State said on Monday. President Joe Biden overturned the ban on Jan. 20, his first day in office, calling it “a stain on our national conscience.”
UNITED STATES
Dan Gertler curbs reimposed
Washington on Monday reimposed curbs on an Israeli billionaire accused of corruption in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rights groups had urged President Joe Biden’s administration to halt the recent easing of sanctions on mining tycoon Dan Gertler, whom Washington claims deprived the Democratic Republic of the Congo of US$1.4 billion in tax revenues over the past decade. Department of State spokesman Ned Price said that the license granted to Gertler had been revoked, as it was “inconsistent with America’s strong foreign policy interests in combatting corruption around the world.”
UNITED STATES
Women given commands
President Joe Biden on Monday announced the nomination of two women to lead military commands, who will be only the second and third women to hold such senior military positions in the US. Air Force General Jacqueline van Ovost, the only woman to have reached the rank of four-star general, the military’s highest, was nominated to head the Transportation Command. Three-star army general Laura Richardson was nominated to lead the Southern Command, which covers Central and Latin America. She is also to receive her fourth star. The Senate has to confirm their nominations.
UNITED STATES
Biden’s dogs sent home
President Joe Biden has sent his two dogs back to his family home in Wilmington, Delaware, after the younger of the two German Shepherds was involved in a “biting incident” with a White House security agent, US media said on Monday. Three-year-old Major, whom Biden and his wife, Jill, adopted in November 2018 from an animal shelter, had been displaying aggressive behavior including jumping, barking and charging at White House staff and security, CNN reported, citing two anonymous sources. The sources described a “biting incident” involving a member of the security services, but did not specify whether the person was injured.
MALAYSIA
Man loses extradition case
A North Korean man is to be extradited to face money laundering charges in the US after losing a final legal challenge yesterday. Mun Chol-myong, who has lived in Malaysia for a decade with his family, was arrested in 2019 following the extradition request from Washington. He denies FBI claims that he led a criminal group that breached sanctions by supplying prohibited items to North Korea and laundered funds through front companies. Mun challenged the move to extradite him, with his lawyers arguing that he was an innocent man caught in the middle of diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pyongyang. However, the country’s top court rejected his final appeal, saying that all requirements under the extradition agreement with the US had been met. Mun, in his 50s, was not in court for the verdict, although his wife and daughter were. Lawyer Gooi Soon-seng said that the family were “upset” by the decision, and authorities would now decide on the extradition date.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards