A top judge on Monday threw out both corruption convictions of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, opening the way for a possible battle against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in next year’s elections.
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Luiz Edson Fachin annulled the convictions on procedural grounds, arguing that the cases were tried in the wrong jurisdiction.
That means the ruling might not affect numerous other convictions of businesspeople and politicians also swept up in the sprawling “Car Wash” investigations centered on the state-run oil giant Petrobras.
Photo: AP
Fachin said that the case should be retried in the capital, although former prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol wrote on Twitter that it might be too late for that because the statute of limitations for prosecution of the 75-year-old ex-leader could have expired.
The government can appeal Fachin’s ruling to the full court and Da Silva still faces other prosecutions in Brasilia and Sao Paulo, although those are far from any final decision.
Da Silva, universally known as “Lula,” was popular during his 2003-2010 presidency, when poverty fell as Brazil boomed, thanks in part to a commodities prices.
He left office with an approval rating in the mid-80s.
However, his star dimmed in the past few years as Brazil’s economy slumped and corruption scandals involving the former leader and those around him gained traction.
Even so, he was leading in the polls for the 2018 presidential race before the initial conviction ruled him out as a candidate.
That opened the door for Bolsonaro, who won election with the image of an anti-corruption outsider.
Bolsonaro quickly responded to the court ruling, calling the administration of Da Silva’s Workers’ Party “catastrophic.”
“I think the Brazilian people don’t even want a candidate like that in 2022, much less think about his possible election,” he said.
Analyst Thiago de Aragao, director of strategy at political consultancy Arko Advice, said that Bolsonaro might benefit from a ruling that could help galvanize his backers, who see the Supreme Court as an enemy due to several rulings against the administration.
Political consultant Thomas Traumann, who worked in the administration of Da Silva’s successor, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff, said that the annulment of Da Silva’s conviction gives new life to the Workers’ Party, in which he remains the dominant figure.
