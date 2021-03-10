With “one of the coolest jobs in the world,” NASA rover operator Vandi Verma hopes that a high profile among women in the latest Mars mission would inspire a new generation to pursue careers in the sector.
Verma’s colleague Swati Mohan made headlines around the world when she narrated the landing of the Perseverance rover on the Red Planet following its descent through the Martian atmosphere.
“It’s definitely inspired girls everywhere. It’s opened people’s perceptions of who can be a space engineer,” Verma told reporters ahead of International Women’s Day on Monday.
The space roboticist is operating the Perseverance — the most advanced astrobiology lab ever sent to another world — as it roams Mars looking for signs of microbial life.
“I really think I have one of the coolest jobs in the world,” said Verma, whose interest in space — like Mohan’s — was fueled by a childhood love of the TV series Star Trek.
“When Mars is visible in the sky, you look at that little dot and you think right now there’s a robot out there doing commands that I told it to do,” she said. “That’s pretty wild.”
Verma, who has been driving rovers on Mars since 2008, said that the latest mission would help answer questions “that change what we know about our place in the universe.”
Born in India, Verma studied electrical engineering at Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh before moving to the US, where she gaining a doctorate in robotics from Carnegie Mellon University.
When she joined NASA in 2004, female engineers often found themselves the only woman in the room, she said.
However, things are changing.
NASA, which aims to land the first woman on the moon by 2024, is on a mission to boost diversity.
Women made up 34 percent of the workforce in 2019, holding 18 percent of senior scientific posts, about treble the figure for 2009, the agency said.
Verma said that it was exciting to see an increasing number of applications from women, adding that diverse teams led to more “creative, out-of-the-box thinking.”
However, there is a long way to go to encourage more women into the STEM professions — science, technology, engineering and mathematics — she said.
British space engineer Vinita Marwaha Madill — founder of Rocket Women, which aims to inspire women to choose STEM careers — said that role models were vital.
“You can’t be what you can’t see,” she said, quoting astronaut Sally Ride, the first US woman in space.
“Seeing someone that looks like you allows you to believe that it’s possible to achieve your goals,” said Marwaha Madill, whose own passion took flight after watching Helen Sharman become the first British astronaut in space in 1991.
Madill, a project manager at a space exploration and robotics company in Ottawa, said that it was crucial to change stereotypes, as many girls move away from science as young as 11 years of age.
One way to get more girls into STEM subjects was to tap into their desire to change the world for the better, she said.
“There seems to be a disconnect between young women ... wanting to make a difference in the world, and knowing that they could make a really big positive impact through a career in science and engineering,” she said.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
A Harvard University professor has ignited an international uproar and faces mounting scrutiny for saying that Korean women who were kept as sex slaves in Japan during World War II had actually chosen to work as prostitutes. In an academic paper, J. Mark Ramseyer rejected a wide body of research finding that Japan’s so-called “comfort women” were forced to work at military brothels. Ramseyer instead argued that the women willingly entered into contracts as sex workers. His paper has intensified a political dispute between Japan, whose leaders deny that the women were coerced, and South Korea, which has long pressed Japan to
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments
SUPPLY AND DEMAND: Europe has been ‘ravaged’ by COVID-19, and the decision to block AstraZeneca shipments fell under EU regulations, Italy’s foreign minister said A decision to block a shipment of 250,000 doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine destined for Australia was “not a hostile act,” Italian officials said on Friday. Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luigi Di Maio made the remark while speaking at a news conference after a meeting with French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian. “All of Europe is now ravaged by the British variant and by the concern for the increase in infections,” he said. “In coordination with the European institutions, we have decided not to allow the export of these 250,000 doses.” “It is not a hostile act towards