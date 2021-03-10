Women marching on International Women’s Day on Monday clashed with police at barricades surrounding the National Palace in Mexico City, where officers fired pepper spray after the protesters attempted to tear down a metal wall.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ordered the metal wall installed around the National Palace in advance of the protests — a barricade his spokesperson called a “peace wall” — saying that he wanted to protect government property from vandalism.
However, the wall proved a provocation for women, who accused the president — who travels with light security through corners of the country controlled by drug cartels — of fearing the feminist movement and turning a cold shoulder to concerns such as rampant sexual violence femicide.
Photo: AFP
At least 939 women were victims of femicide in Mexico last year, official data show.
“Where were you when I was being raped?” a woman was heard shouting at police.
Lopez Obrador has had a tense relationship with the feminist movement, which he has accused being manipulated by political opponents and influenced by foreign ideas.
Photo: AFP
“We want him to protect us the same way he’s protecting these buildings,” said Vania Palacios, 19, who carried a sign reading: “Fight today so not to die tomorrow.”
Protesters wrote the names of femicide victims on the barricade after it was installed on Friday and later covered it with flowers.
They also projected slogans on the National Palace reading: “Mexico femicide” and “legal abortion now.”
Photo: Reuters
Another slogan carried the allegation “a rapist will not be governor,” a reference to Felix Salgado Macedonio, who is running for office in the southern Guerrero state, with Lopez Obrador’s backing.
Salgado has denied sexually assaulting five women and no charges have been laid against him.
Lopez Obrador has faced criticism from women in his Morena party, who have called for him to sack the candidate.
For his part, Salgado on Monday prompted ire when he tweeted his “admiration” for women and lauded their struggle.
“This president has lied to us,” said Teresa Ramirez, a protester pinning up posters of Lopez Obrador and Salgado with the slogan: “Not one vote for Morena.”
“We thought he’d have responses, but he’s just mocked us — especially on women’s issues,” Ramirez said.
