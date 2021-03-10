US lets Venezuelans stay temporarily

‘PROTECTED STATUS’: Lifting the threat of deportation and granting employment authorization would help hundreds of thousands of families stay safe, a politician said

AP, WASHINGTON





The administration of US President Joe Biden on Monday said that it is offering temporary legal residency to several hundred thousand Venezuelans who fled their country’s economic collapse and would review US sanctions on the South American nation.

Biden’s administration announced that it would grant temporary protected status to Venezuelans already in the US, allowing an estimated 320,000 people to apply to legally live and work in the country for 18 months.

The administration of former US president Donald Trump tightened US economic sanctions on Venezuela, most notably on its oil sector, to try and force Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to give up power after an election in 2018 that the US and more than 50 other countries consider fraudulent.

“The United States is in no rush to lift sanctions, but we need to recognize here that unilateral sanctions over the last four years have not succeeded in achieving an electoral outcome in the country,” a senior Biden administration official said on condition of anonymity to discuss the policy.

US sanctions, which began under former US president Barack Obama, have increased economic pressure on Venezuela.

Its economy was already suffering from mismanagement and the deterioration of its oil industry.

In the past few years, the Venezuelan economy has been in free fall, with widespread shortages of food and medicine, and frequent power outages.

An estimated 5 million people have fled, mostly to neighboring countries such as Colombia, but many have settled in southern Florida.

The Biden official said that the Maduro government has “adapted” to the most punishing of the sanctions, against transactions with Venezuela’s state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA, and the US needs to work with its allies on new strategies.

“Oil markets long ago have adapted to oil sanctions and that they are able to sustain themselves through illicit flows,” the official said. “So, really we could keep on with unilateral sanctions and stay in this situation for who knows how long, or we actually could start sitting down with the international community to see how we can actually exert coordinated pressure and set clear expectations for the way forward.”

“Our overriding goal is to support a peaceful democratic transition in Venezuela through free and fair presidential and parliamentary elections,” US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said.

Any easing of sanctions would likely face opposition in the US Congress, but the granting of temporary protected status for Venezuelans has bipartisan support.

Republicans in the past few days have called on the Biden administration to formalize an executive order by Trump that deferred deportation for 18 months for more than 145,000 Venezuelans who were at risk of being sent back to their homeland.

Temporary protected status is a more formal status that cannot be as easily reversed.

“By using the law to lift the threat of deportation and grant employment authorization, the Biden administration helps hundreds of thousands of families stay safe and earn a living without fear of being returned to Maduro’s dangerous and cruel regime,” Democratic US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said. “Donald Trump had four years to do this, but the Republican Party’s xenophobia got in the way of doing what is right.”