World News Quick Take

Agencies





INDIA

Thousands of women protest

Thousands of women yesterday joined protests by farmers on the outskirts of Delhi to mark International Women’s Day, demanding the scrapping of new laws that open up agriculture produce markets to private buyers. Wearing bright yellow scarves representing the color of mustard fields, the women took centerstage at one key site, chanting slogans, holding small marches and making speeches through loudspeakers to target the laws. “This is an important day as it represents women’s strength,” said Veena, a 37-year-old from a farming family, who gave only one name to protect her identity. “I believe if us women are united, then we can achieve our target much quicker,” said Veena, who traveled from the northern state of Punjab to the sprawling Tikri protest spot. More than 20,000 women gathered at the site near Delhi’s border with the state of Haryana, police and event organizers said.

FRANCE

Billionaire MP dies in crash

Billionaire Olivier Dassault, a politician and scion of the Dassault aircraft-making family, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash, with President Emmanuel Macron paying tribute to a captain of industry who “never stopped serving our country.” Dassault died at about 6pm when his aircraft crashed near Deauville, parliamentary and investigation sources said. Macron was quick to pay homage to the 69-year-old member of parliament, saying in a tweet that “Olivier Dassault loved France. Captain of industry, local MP, reserve commander in the air force; throughout his life he never stopped serving our country.” Macron called his death “a great loss” and sent his condolences to Dassault’s family. Sources close to the crash enquiry said the pilot of the helicopter was also killed, and that no one else was on board.

EAST TIMOR

First lockdown imposed

Dili, the capital, went into lockdown from Monday midnight, amid fears it could be facing its first local outbreak. A “sanitary fence and mandatory confinement” have been imposed for seven days, with residents asked to stay home unless necessary to leave, the council of ministers said in statement. It said the measure was because of a “high probability of community transmission,” but did not elaborate. “It is forbidden to travel, by land, sea or air, out of this municipality, except in duly justified cases for reasons of safety, public health, humanitarian or other that are necessary for the accomplishment of the public interest,” it said. The council also approved a national vaccination plan, with 33,000 doses expected to arrive at the end of this month.

UNITED STATES

MacKenzie Scott remarries

MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and former wife of Amazon.com Inc founder Jeff Bezos, has remarried. The marriage to Dan Jewett, a Seattle science teacher, was mentioned in a post on the Web site for the philanthropic organization The Giving Pledge, in which Jewett said he would be signing on to Scott’s commitment to give away most of her wealth. Scott, 50, is the world’s 22nd-richest person, with about US$53 billion, according to Forbes. Her 2019 divorce from Bezos after 25 years of marriage left her with a 4 percent stake in Amazon. In December, Scott said she had donated more than US$4.1 billion in the four months prior to food banks and emergency relief funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. That followed donations of US$1.7 billion last year to causes including racial equality, public health and climate change.