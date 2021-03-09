Three prominent Thai pro-democracy figures were yesterday denied bail in a Bangkok court after being charged with insulting the monarchy, as the government escalates a legal row with a youth-led movement that emerged last year.
The three activists — Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, Panupong “Mike” Jadnok and Jatupat “Pai” Boonpattararaksa — were charged with contravening royal defamation laws over a rally in central Bangkok in September, said Prayut Pecharakun, a spokesman for the attorney general.
They were also charged with sedition alongside 15 other pro-democracy protesters, the spokesman added.
Photo: AP
All three are facing other royal defamation charges.
At the peak of the protests, tens of thousands massed in the streets of Bangkok demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha’s government and a new constitution.
The movement also broke long-held taboos calling for reforms to the monarchy in a nation where the royal family is considered untouchable and has been treated with reverence for decades.
The monarchy is protected by the kingdom’s harsh lese majeste laws — referred to as “112” by its penal code section — which carry penalties of up to 15 years per charge if found guilty of insulting royal family members.
The activists marched to a Bangkok criminal court yesterday morning flanked by scores of supporters carrying posters of other detained protest leaders and flags.
Jatupat posted on Facebook yesterday afternoon that he, Panusaya and Panupong had been remanded in custody.
“Fight on everyone,” he wrote.
Riot police were deployed to the court compound, as dozens of protesters chanted for the release of the trio, but later dispersed.
Earlier Panusaya, who is facing eight other royal defamation charges, said she believed the pro-democracy movement would continue to exist, although most of the leaders could be locked behind bars.
“No matter how many people are locked up, people outside will continue fighting, they do not need us,” she told reporters.
“I am not concerned at all that the movement will stop,” she added.
Last month, four other protest leaders were also indicted with lese majeste charges and have been repeatedly denied bail.
They included Parit Chiwarak, also known as Penguin, and human rights lawyer Anon Numpa — arguably the two most well-known faces of the movement.
Penguin is facing 17 lese majeste charges for his role in the protests, while Anon has been charged 11 times so far. The continued detention of the four sparked rallies in Bangkok last month, including one where police used rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons on protesters.
There are at least 57 other protesters facing royal defamation charges in Thailand, including three minors.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many
Sarong-like cloths strung out on lines might seem innocuous, but long-held superstitions around women’s clothes appear to have stopped security forces in their tracks as they move to quell an uprising against a coup by the junta in Myanmar. The country has been in an uproar since the military ousted the civilian government and seized power on Feb. 1, triggering mass protests that the junta has sought to quash with increasingly lethal force. They have used tear gas, stun grenades, rubber bullets and sometimes live rounds against protesters, who are responding with imaginative tactics of their own. The latest involves hanging women’s undergarments