INDIA

Dalai Lama receives vaccine

The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was on Saturday administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala. After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated. “In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful,” he said. G.D. Gupta, at doctor at Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. “He offered to come to the hospital like a common man to get himself vaccinated,” he said.

NIGERIA

Pirates release fishing crew

The army on Saturday freed 14 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat from their pirate kidnappers after a month in captivity, following a ransom payment, the military said. The crew of six Chinese, three Indonesians, a Gabon national and four Nigerians were kidnapped on Feb. 7 when their tuna fishing boat was attacked. “A ransom of US$300,000 was paid before we arrived to rescue them,” Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Yahaya said. The Gulf of Guinea accounted for more 95 percent of all maritime kidnappings last year — 130 out of 135 cases, said the International Maritime Bureau, which monitors security at sea. The Chinese fishing boast, registered in Gabon, was seized by pirates using high-speed boats off the Gabonese port of Port-Gentil.

PARAGUAY

President upends Cabinet

President Mario Abdo Benitez on Saturday said that he would name new Cabinet ministers amid unrest over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left at least one person dead. In an address to the nation, Abdo Benitez said he would name a new cabinet chief, as well as new health and education ministers, in the coming hours “for the sake of peace.” More changes to the cabinet would be evaluated next week, he said, adding that the new health minister would have the mandate to “make all possible efforts to guarantee the timely supply of medicine and medical supplies.”

UNITED STATES

Trump clashes with party

Former president Donald Trump has clashed again with his Republican Party, demanding that three Republican groups stop using his name and likeness for fundraising, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump had on Friday sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising e-mails and merchandise. The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined the Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol. Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections. Some of them are expected to challenge Republican incumbents. A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party, with establishment figures such as US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rearview mirror, and others, such as US Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party’s future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump base.