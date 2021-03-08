INDIA
Dalai Lama receives vaccine
The Dalai Lama, the 85-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader, was on Saturday administered a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in the north Indian hill town of Dharamsala. After receiving the injection, he urged people to come forward, be brave and get vaccinated. “In order to prevent some serious problems, this injection is very, very helpful,” he said. G.D. Gupta, at doctor at Zonal Hospital, where the shot was administered, told reporters that the Dalai Lama was observed for 30 minutes afterward. “He offered to come to the hospital like a common man to get himself vaccinated,” he said.
NIGERIA
Pirates release fishing crew
The army on Saturday freed 14 crew members of a Chinese fishing boat from their pirate kidnappers after a month in captivity, following a ransom payment, the military said. The crew of six Chinese, three Indonesians, a Gabon national and four Nigerians were kidnapped on Feb. 7 when their tuna fishing boat was attacked. “A ransom of US$300,000 was paid before we arrived to rescue them,” Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Yahaya said. The Gulf of Guinea accounted for more 95 percent of all maritime kidnappings last year — 130 out of 135 cases, said the International Maritime Bureau, which monitors security at sea. The Chinese fishing boast, registered in Gabon, was seized by pirates using high-speed boats off the Gabonese port of Port-Gentil.
PARAGUAY
President upends Cabinet
President Mario Abdo Benitez on Saturday said that he would name new Cabinet ministers amid unrest over his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic that has left at least one person dead. In an address to the nation, Abdo Benitez said he would name a new cabinet chief, as well as new health and education ministers, in the coming hours “for the sake of peace.” More changes to the cabinet would be evaluated next week, he said, adding that the new health minister would have the mandate to “make all possible efforts to guarantee the timely supply of medicine and medical supplies.”
UNITED STATES
Trump clashes with party
Former president Donald Trump has clashed again with his Republican Party, demanding that three Republican groups stop using his name and likeness for fundraising, a Trump adviser said on Saturday. The adviser, confirming a report in Politico, said that lawyers for Trump had on Friday sent cease-and-desist letters to the Republican National Committee, National Republican Congressional Campaign and National Republican Senate Campaign, asking them to stop using his name and likeness on fundraising e-mails and merchandise. The adviser said Trump is sensitive to the use of his name and likeness for branding purposes and was irked that the three groups have supported Republican lawmakers who joined the Democrats in voting to impeach him over the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol. Trump is using his Save America SuperPAC to raise money in part to help hand-picked Republican candidates in the 2022 congressional elections. Some of them are expected to challenge Republican incumbents. A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party, with establishment figures such as US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rearview mirror, and others, such as US Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party’s future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump base.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many