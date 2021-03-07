World News Quick Take

Agencies





AFGHANISTAN

Bombing kills prosecutor

A suicide car bombing yesterday killed the National Directorate of Security’s head prosecutor, an official said, amid an increase in violence in the war-ravaged country. Sayed Mahmood Agha was traveling to his office in the southern city of Lashkargah, when an attacker driving a car full of explosives targeted Agha’s convoy, killing him, Helmand Province council head Attaullah Afghan said. One of Agha’s bodyguards was also killed and eight others, including two civilian passersby, were wounded.

POLAND

Six killed in bus crash

Six people on Friday night were killed and 40 injured when a Ukrainian bus broke through highway barriers and crashed near the border with Ukraine, authorities said. The accident happened at about midnight on the A4 highway near the southeastern town of Jaroslaw, where the bus broke through guardrails for reasons unknown and landed on its side in a ditch, police said. “The toll from the crash is six dead,” and about 40 injured, among the 57 passengers and drivers of the double-decker coach bus, Marcin Betleja, the spokesman for firefighters from Rzeszow told Polish broadcaster TVN24.

PARAGUAY

Protesters clash with police

Protesters angry over the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis on Friday clashed with police, with shops ransacked and vehicles set on fire. Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets, as clashes in the center of the capital, Asuncion, left about 20 injured. Protesters rallied earlier outside the Congress building to demand the resignation of President Mario Abdo Benitez. Minister of Health Julio Mazzoleni, who has been under attack from lawmakers, including some from the ruling party, and by health worker unions, submitted his resignation, which he made public on Friday after a meeting with the president. As of Friday, Paraguay had 165,811 cases and 3,278 deaths.

CROATIA

Landmine kills migrant

A landmine blast killed one migrant and injured several others in an area infested with the explosive devices, left over from the country’s 1990s war, police said on Friday. The incident occurred when a group of undocumented migrants on Thursday entered mine-infested woods near Saborsko, near the Bosnian border, police said in a statement. One young man was killed when he stepped on an explosive device and other migrants were injured in the blast, it added. Four of those hit by the blast were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries.

UNITED STATES

School kills ‘chivalry’

A Texas school district has removed an assignment that called for girls to follow the “rules of chivalry,” including dressing “in a feminine manner to please men” and to “not complain or whine.” KLBK-TV reported that the assignment at Shallowater High School was shared in a private Facebook group, sparking criticism in the district. An image of the assignment showed that it was intended to demonstrate how the code of chivalry “carries over into the modern day.” “Ladies deemed worthy of the honor by the gentlemen” would receive 10 points for every signature they received as they completed tasks, such as cooking for boys in their class, walking “behind men daintily as if their feet were bound,” cleaning up after the boys and not showing “intellectual superiority if it would offend the men around them,” the instructions said.