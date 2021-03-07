The moment Maram al-Amawi returns home from school, she slips on the 3D-printed mask that covers her face and treats her severe burns from a blaze at a Gaza bakery.
She does not go out in the streets for fear of being made fun of.
Eight-year-old al-Amawi was severely burned a year ago in the Palestinian refugee camp of Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip.
Photo: AFP
The inferno, which local authorities said was caused by a gas leak, left 25 dead and dozens injured, and ravaged several shops.
Today, she and her mother, who was also seriously injured on the face and hands, wear transparent plastic masks developed by medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
The 3D-printed mask puts pressure on the face and advances the healing process, said Firas Suergo, head of physiotherapy for MSF in Gaza.
A patient’s face is copied using a 3D scanner, which then allows the printing of a customized plastic mask.
Since the launch of the project in April last year, which has also been run in Jordan and Haiti, about 20 people have been fitted in Gaza, an enclave of 2 million Palestinians wedged among Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea.
The fitted mask, with adjustable straps to hold on to the face, has to be worn for between six months and a year, depending on the severity of the lesions.
Even though her mask is transparent and fits perfectly with the contours of her soft face, al-Amawi is afraid of being pointed at in the playground.
“The mask has made my burns better, but I’m afraid people will laugh at me if I wear it outside the house,” said al-Amawi, dressed in the black-and-white striped lace uniform of her school, which is run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
“I put it on as soon as I get home from classes,” she said.
She wears it eight hours per day.
Her mother, Izdihar al-Amawi, 31, keeps her mask on for 16 hours, only removing it during the day to eat.
At night, she wears another mask, and she also has special gloves for burns on her hands.
“Our wounds have improved thanks to the mask,” said Izdihar al-Amawi, who is able to go about household chores as she was before the accident.
“We were waiting for the taxi after shopping and we suddenly heard a big explosion, then saw fire everywhere,” she said.
Izdihar al-Amawi and her daughter spent two months in the hospital undergoing operations.
Accepting their disfigured complexions was not easy.
“My family refused to look at my face after the accident,” Izdihar al-Amawi said.
“I only saw my face 50 days after the operation, in the elevator mirror while going to get my mask at the clinic,” she added.
The mother of four hopes the scars will disappear “in two or three years, as the doctors told us,” she said.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many