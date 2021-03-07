At a time when seemingly everyone in Europe is wearing masks to combat COVID-19, the Swiss tomorrow go to the polls to vote on a long-laid proposal to ban face coverings, including niqabs and burqas worn by a few Muslim women in the country and ski masks and bandannas used by protesters.
The issue strikes at the intersection of religious freedom, security, the economy and women’s rights.
Critics said the proposal, “Yes to a ban on covering the face,” is an ironic throwback to a time not long ago when violent extremism was a greater concern than the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that it would unfairly stigmatize Muslims who wear full face-covering burqas or niqabs, which have openings for the eyes.
Photo: AP
Proponents, including populist, right-wing movements behind the idea, said it is needed to combat what they consider a sign of the oppression of women and to uphold a basic principle that faces should be shown in a free society, such as that of the rich Alpine democracy.
The issue is one of three measures on national ballots in the vote culminating tomorrow — most voters in Switzerland cast ballots by mail — as part of the latest installment of regular Swiss referendums that give voters a direct say in policymaking.
Other proposals would create an electronic identification system to improve security of online transactions — an idea that has run afoul of privacy advocates — and a free-trade deal with Indonesia, which is opposed by environmentalists, who have concerns about palm oil plantations on the archipelago.
The face-covering measure has come to be known colloquially as the “burqa ban.” It would put Switzerland in line with countries such as Belgium and France that have already enacted similar measures. Two Swiss regions also already have such bans.
One campaign poster presented by the Swiss People’s Party — a populist, right-wing group that is the leading faction in parliament and has strongly backed the measure — features a caricatured image of the scowling eyes of a woman in a niqab above the words: “Stop Islamic Radicalism.”
A coalition of left-leaning parties have put up signs that read: “Absurd. Useless. Islamophobic.”
Support appears to have been eroding, but the vote is expected to be tight.
