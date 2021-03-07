The US Senate this week unanimously approved a bill to tighten controls on Chinese-funded cultural centers on university campuses known as Confucius Institutes, the latest in a series of efforts to crack down on the centers that lawmakers say are propaganda tools.
The measure passed the US Senate by unanimous consent — without a rollcall vote — on Thursday.
There was no immediate word on Friday on when it might be taken up in the House of Representatives.
The measure would cut back on federal funding for any college or university with a Confucius Institute on its campus, unless the institute ensured that the college or university had full authority over it, including what grants it makes and who works there.
To become law, the measure must pass the House and be signed by US President Joe Biden.
IN THE WORKS
US officials have been pushing to close Confucius Institutes for some time.
Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said in September last year that he hoped all of them would be shut down by the end of last year.
William Burns, nominated by Biden to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency, last week said that if he were a US college or university president, he would recommend shutting down Confucius Institutes.
