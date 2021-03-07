Democrats in the US Senate yesterday forged ahead with US President Joe Biden’s US$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, turning back Republican attempts to modify the package in a marathon session that had begun the prior day.
With Republicans united in opposition, Democrats who narrowly control the chamber must keep all 50 of their members on board in order to pass the package, as they hope to do this weekend.
Progress ground to a halt for more than 11 hours, as Democrats negotiated a compromise on unemployment benefits to satisfy centrists, mainly Senator Joe Manchin, who worried the massive package might overheat the economy.
With that issue resolved, the chamber then moved to a series of Republican attempts to modify the bill. The first attempt — to adjourn for the evening — fell short by a vote of 48 to 50.
The largest public health crisis in a century has killed more than 521,000 in the US, thrown millions out of work and upended most aspects of life.
The relief legislation includes funding for vaccines and medical supplies, extends jobless assistance and provides a new round of emergency financial aid to households, small businesses and state and local governments.
Opinion polls show broad public support for the package.
Democrats hope to move it to Biden to sign into law before some benefits expire on Sunday next week.
Unemployment aid is just one of many friction points in the sweeping bill. An attempt to raise the minimum wage fell short earlier in the day, and Democrats had earlier modified the bill to steer more aid to smaller states and cities.
The version passed by the House on Saturday last week called for US$400 per week in jobless benefits through Aug. 29, on top of state benefits, to help Americans who have lost jobs amid the economic trauma caused by the pandemic.
The compromise would lower that weekly benefit to US$300, but extend it through Sept. 6, a Democratic aide said.
The first US$10,200 would be tax-free. The agreement also extends a tax break for businesses for an additional year through 2026.
