Four dead in Senegal after leader jailed

TENSIONS HIGH: The arrest of an opposition leader popular with young people, has sparked the worst unrest in years in a country often heralded as a beacon of stability

AFP, DAKAR





The Senegal government on Friday vowed to use “all means necessary” to return order after police fired tear gas in clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, as the interior minister said four people had died.

The clashes followed a court ruling that Sonko be held in custody. After two days of protests, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to avoid any further escalation of the violence.

“The protests must remain peaceful, and the security and police forces must at all times operate ... in line with international human rights standards,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.

Police officers block protesters on a road in Dakar on Friday. Photo: AFP

“The government regrets the loss of four lives” in events “that are rooted in banditry and insurrection”, Senegalese Minister of the Interior Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said on television, adding that Sonko was “issuing calls to violence.”

In Dakar’s working class district of Medina, hundreds of young people fought running street battles with riot police and smoke rose from burning tires at makeshift barricades in the capital.

Protesters chanted “Free Sonko” on the main Blaise Diagne avenue, the ground strewn with stones, grenade cartridges and burning debris.

In Mbao, in the city’s suburbs, looters ransacked a French chain supermarket, Auchan, an Agence France-Presse correspondent at the scene said.

The chain said that at least 14 stores have been attacked during this week’s unrest.

The arrest of Sonko, popular with young people and seen as a key challenger to Senegalese President Macky Sall, has sparked the worst unrest in years in a West African state often heralded as a beacon of stability.

His supporters had called for further protests to coincide with his hearing before a judge on charges of disturbing order.

“Sonko has been returned to custody over the matter of disturbing public order,” attorney Etienne Ndione told reporters after the hearing.

Tensions were high in the city with hefty police deployments in place around the courts, presidential palace and National Assembly in the heart of the city.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday between Sonko’s supporters and police as he made his way to court for another case, where he faced rape accusations, which he denies.

Sonko was then arrested on charges of disturbing public order, a development that sparked angry protests in the capital and other cities.

The custody order issued on Friday, which relates specifically to the public order case, expires today.

He was not charged on Friday in the rape case and returns to court tomorrow for questioning over those accusations, his lawyers said.