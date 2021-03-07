The Senegal government on Friday vowed to use “all means necessary” to return order after police fired tear gas in clashes with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, as the interior minister said four people had died.
The clashes followed a court ruling that Sonko be held in custody. After two days of protests, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all sides to avoid any further escalation of the violence.
“The protests must remain peaceful, and the security and police forces must at all times operate ... in line with international human rights standards,” his spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
Photo: AFP
“The government regrets the loss of four lives” in events “that are rooted in banditry and insurrection”, Senegalese Minister of the Interior Antoine Felix Abdoulaye Diome said on television, adding that Sonko was “issuing calls to violence.”
In Dakar’s working class district of Medina, hundreds of young people fought running street battles with riot police and smoke rose from burning tires at makeshift barricades in the capital.
Protesters chanted “Free Sonko” on the main Blaise Diagne avenue, the ground strewn with stones, grenade cartridges and burning debris.
In Mbao, in the city’s suburbs, looters ransacked a French chain supermarket, Auchan, an Agence France-Presse correspondent at the scene said.
The chain said that at least 14 stores have been attacked during this week’s unrest.
The arrest of Sonko, popular with young people and seen as a key challenger to Senegalese President Macky Sall, has sparked the worst unrest in years in a West African state often heralded as a beacon of stability.
His supporters had called for further protests to coincide with his hearing before a judge on charges of disturbing order.
“Sonko has been returned to custody over the matter of disturbing public order,” attorney Etienne Ndione told reporters after the hearing.
Tensions were high in the city with hefty police deployments in place around the courts, presidential palace and National Assembly in the heart of the city.
Clashes broke out on Wednesday between Sonko’s supporters and police as he made his way to court for another case, where he faced rape accusations, which he denies.
Sonko was then arrested on charges of disturbing public order, a development that sparked angry protests in the capital and other cities.
The custody order issued on Friday, which relates specifically to the public order case, expires today.
He was not charged on Friday in the rape case and returns to court tomorrow for questioning over those accusations, his lawyers said.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many