Indian farmers yesterday began gathering to block a six-lane expressway outside New Delhi to mark the 100th day of the protest against deregulation of agriculture markets, to increase the pressure on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
Farmers young and old headed in cars, trucks and tractors to the highway for a five-hour roadblock to oppose three farm laws enacted in September last year, which they say hurt them by opening up the agriculture sector to private players.
Modi has called the laws much-needed reforms for the country’s vast and antiquated agriculture sector, and painted the protests as politically motivated.
Photo: Reuters
“The Modi government has turned this protest movement into an ego issue. They are unable to see the pain of the farmers,” said Amarjeet Singh, a 68-year-old farmer from Punjab state. “They have left us no option, but to protest.”
Tens of thousands of farmers from several north Indian states have been camped out on the outskirts of the capital in bitter cold since December last year, demanding that the laws be repealed.
Their movement has gained international attention and support, including from celebrities such as climate advocate Greta Thunberg and US singer Rihanna, but several rounds of negotiations between farmer leaders and the government have failed.
Modi’s government has lashed out at supporters of the protests and stands accused by rights activists of using heavy-handed tactics to curb the protests.
While the protests have been mostly peaceful, a brief spate of violence on Jan. 26 led to the death of a protestor, and the police have filed criminal charges against eight journalists over alleged misreporting on the events of the day.
“The Indian authorities’ response to protests has focused on discrediting peaceful protesters, harassing critics of the government and prosecuting those reporting on the events,” Human Rights Watch said in a statement last month.
Farmers gathering yesterday said that they had no plans to return home until their demands were met.
“Bitter cold didn’t affect our movement, and neither will deathly heat,” said Raja Singh, a 58-year-old farmer from Punjab state.
