A group of 11 pro-democracy advocates accused of subversion in Hong Kong are to stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said yesterday.
The group, which includes three former legislators, is to have hearings on Thursday and on Friday next week, the High Court said.
A court agreed this week to release them, but prosecutors appealed the decision.
Photo: AFP
They are among 47 people who were charged under a National Security Law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the Chinese Communist Party after demonstrations by pro-democracy protesters.
The people were arrested after pro-democracy groups held an unofficial vote last year to pick candidates for elections to the Hong Kong Legislative Council.
Some advocates planned, if elected, to vote down major bills in an attempt to force Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to resign.
Under the national security legislation, people convicted of subversion or other offenses can face penalties of up to life in prison.
Hong Kong grants bail for non-violent offenses, but the legislation says that bail cannot be granted unless a judge believes the defendant “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”
On Friday, four of the 47 people charged were released on bail after prosecutors dropped a challenge to the decision.
The group due to appear in court Thursday includes former legislators Helena Wong (黃碧雲), Jeremy Tam (譚文豪) and Kwok Ka-ki (郭家麒).
The next hearing for the 47 defendants is on May 31.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many