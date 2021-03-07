HK court delays release of pro-democracy advocates

AP, HONG KONG





A group of 11 pro-democracy advocates accused of subversion in Hong Kong are to stay in jail for at least another five days while judges consider whether to release them on bail, a court said yesterday.

The group, which includes three former legislators, is to have hearings on Thursday and on Friday next week, the High Court said.

A court agreed this week to release them, but prosecutors appealed the decision.

Alexandra Wong, center, a pro-democracy advocate known as Grandma Wong, waves a British Union flag outside the High Court in Hong Kong yesterday. Photo: AFP

They are among 47 people who were charged under a National Security Law imposed on the Chinese territory last year by the Chinese Communist Party after demonstrations by pro-democracy protesters.

The people were arrested after pro-democracy groups held an unofficial vote last year to pick candidates for elections to the Hong Kong Legislative Council.

Some advocates planned, if elected, to vote down major bills in an attempt to force Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) to resign.

Under the national security legislation, people convicted of subversion or other offenses can face penalties of up to life in prison.

Hong Kong grants bail for non-violent offenses, but the legislation says that bail cannot be granted unless a judge believes the defendant “will not continue to commit acts endangering national security.”

On Friday, four of the 47 people charged were released on bail after prosecutors dropped a challenge to the decision.

The group due to appear in court Thursday includes former legislators Helena Wong (黃碧雲), Jeremy Tam (譚文豪) and Kwok Ka-ki (郭家麒).

The next hearing for the 47 defendants is on May 31.