Myanmar protests go on as UN urged to hear pleas

‘MUST WIN’: One protester said that despite the brutal crackdown, the movement would keep going, as many remember the repression under the previous regime

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Demonstrators against a military coup yesterday returned to the streets of Myanmar, a day after a UN envoy urged the Security Council to hear the nation’s “desperate pleas” and take swift action to restore democracy.

The country has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 putsch ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, triggering a massive uprising from hundreds of thousands angered to be returned to military rule.

Security forces have escalated an increasingly brutal crackdown on demonstrators — killing more than 50 people since the coup — but protesters rallied again yesterday.

Demonstrators against a military coup react as tear gas is fired by police in Yangon, Myanmar, yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

From the streets of northern Lashio — where young protesters stared down police behind homemade shields — to central Loikaw city in view of Myanmar’s eastern mountains, hundreds continued to march for democracy.

“Our revolution must win,” chanted protesters in Loikaw, who included civil servants, such as teachers in their green and white uniforms.

The country’s vital sectors have been crippled by an ongoing “Civil Disobedience Movement” — a campaign urging civil servants to boycott working under a military regime.

The effects have been felt at every level of the country, with shuttered hospitals, empty ministry offices and banks unable to operate.

Yesterday, state-run media announced that if civil servants continue to boycott work, “they will be fired” with immediate effect from March 8.

However, protesters in Yangon continued to defy authorities, gathering especially in San Chaung — a once-buzzing township with cafes, restaurants and bars that has emerged as a hotspot for unrest.

Pro-democracy advocate Maung Saungkha said that the movement would persist — even as the security forces continue to step up their enforcement tactics — as many remember the repression under the previous junta regime.

“In our past revolutions, we never won... This time, we must fight to win,” he said. “We must fight together with the younger generation to get victory.”

The generals have shown no sign of heeding calls for restraint, despite mounting international pressure, including targeted sanctions by Western powers.

The UN Security Council on Friday heard from UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, who warned against any moves to grant legitimacy to the junta.

“The hope they have placed in the United Nations and its membership is waning and I have heard directly the desperate pleas — from mothers, students and the elderly,” she said. “Your unity is needed more than ever on Myanmar... The repression must stop.”

However, diplomats say that it is unlikely that the Security Council would approve any international measures against the junta, and the session ended without any statement.

Condemnation against Myanmar’s military has largely been unanimous, but veto-wielding China is still regarded as the crucial obstacle in achieving a consensus.

Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) said that his country did not want to see instability in Myanmar, but “the messages and measures of the international community should be conducive for the parties in Myanmar to bridge differences and resolve problems.”

On Friday, memorials were held for three killed in Yangon, with hundreds of mourners holding up a three-finger salute as the coffins were carried to the funeral home.