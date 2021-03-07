Demonstrators against a military coup yesterday returned to the streets of Myanmar, a day after a UN envoy urged the Security Council to hear the nation’s “desperate pleas” and take swift action to restore democracy.
The country has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 putsch ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power, triggering a massive uprising from hundreds of thousands angered to be returned to military rule.
Security forces have escalated an increasingly brutal crackdown on demonstrators — killing more than 50 people since the coup — but protesters rallied again yesterday.
Photo: EPA-EFE
From the streets of northern Lashio — where young protesters stared down police behind homemade shields — to central Loikaw city in view of Myanmar’s eastern mountains, hundreds continued to march for democracy.
“Our revolution must win,” chanted protesters in Loikaw, who included civil servants, such as teachers in their green and white uniforms.
The country’s vital sectors have been crippled by an ongoing “Civil Disobedience Movement” — a campaign urging civil servants to boycott working under a military regime.
The effects have been felt at every level of the country, with shuttered hospitals, empty ministry offices and banks unable to operate.
Yesterday, state-run media announced that if civil servants continue to boycott work, “they will be fired” with immediate effect from March 8.
However, protesters in Yangon continued to defy authorities, gathering especially in San Chaung — a once-buzzing township with cafes, restaurants and bars that has emerged as a hotspot for unrest.
Pro-democracy advocate Maung Saungkha said that the movement would persist — even as the security forces continue to step up their enforcement tactics — as many remember the repression under the previous junta regime.
“In our past revolutions, we never won... This time, we must fight to win,” he said. “We must fight together with the younger generation to get victory.”
The generals have shown no sign of heeding calls for restraint, despite mounting international pressure, including targeted sanctions by Western powers.
The UN Security Council on Friday heard from UN Special Envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener, who warned against any moves to grant legitimacy to the junta.
“The hope they have placed in the United Nations and its membership is waning and I have heard directly the desperate pleas — from mothers, students and the elderly,” she said. “Your unity is needed more than ever on Myanmar... The repression must stop.”
However, diplomats say that it is unlikely that the Security Council would approve any international measures against the junta, and the session ended without any statement.
Condemnation against Myanmar’s military has largely been unanimous, but veto-wielding China is still regarded as the crucial obstacle in achieving a consensus.
Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun (張軍) said that his country did not want to see instability in Myanmar, but “the messages and measures of the international community should be conducive for the parties in Myanmar to bridge differences and resolve problems.”
On Friday, memorials were held for three killed in Yangon, with hundreds of mourners holding up a three-finger salute as the coffins were carried to the funeral home.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many