SENEGAL
One killed in protest clash
Police on Thursday clashed with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, leaving one person dead, a police official said — the first death in protests sparked by Sonko’s arrest the previous day. Sonko, leader of the opposition Pastef Party and a former presidential candidate, is considered a potential challenger to President Macky Sall. He was detained on Wednesday for disturbing public order, as demonstrations broke out ahead of his court appearance on a rape charge, triggering the worst unrest seen in years in a country generally known for its stability. Protesters attacked the headquarters of media deemed close to the government on Thursday evening, while authorities suspended two private television stations, accusing them of “stirring up hatred and violence.” The death happened after clashes in Bignona in the southern Casamance region, the police official said. “We still don’t know the cause, it is under investigation,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. Four police were also injured in the fighting.
TURKEY
Crash blamed on weather
The minister of defense yesterday blamed bad weather for a military helicopter crash that killed 10 soldiers and a senior commander in the country’s restive southeast. Lieutenant General Osman Erbas, who headed the army’s Eighth Corps based in the eastern Elazig province, was among those killed in Thursday’s accident. The crash was the deadliest since 13 soldiers died in the southeastern Sirnak province near its border with Syria and Iraq in 2017. “Based on initial information and witnesses’ statements, we determined that the accident occurred due to suddenly changing adverse weather conditions,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted Minister of Defense Hulusi Akara as saying. Defense officials said a formal investigation into the incident had been launched.
PHILIPPINES
US$3m in clam shells seized
Authorities seized illegally harvested giant clam shells worth US$3.3 million, officials said yesterday, as smugglers turn to the endangered creatures as a substitute for the illicit ivory trade. In one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country, 80 tonnes of the tropical species were discovered in a village on a remote island in the western archipelago of Palawan, officials said. Marine troops, the coast guard and local conservation officials raided homes on Johnson Island on Wednesday, unearthing more than 300 clam shells, with a value of around US$3.3 million on the black market. Among them was the Tridacna gigas, the world’s largest clam, which can grow a shell up to 1.4m long.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,