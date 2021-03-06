World News Quick Take

Agencies





SENEGAL

One killed in protest clash

Police on Thursday clashed with supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko, leaving one person dead, a police official said — the first death in protests sparked by Sonko’s arrest the previous day. Sonko, leader of the opposition Pastef Party and a former presidential candidate, is considered a potential challenger to President Macky Sall. He was detained on Wednesday for disturbing public order, as demonstrations broke out ahead of his court appearance on a rape charge, triggering the worst unrest seen in years in a country generally known for its stability. Protesters attacked the headquarters of media deemed close to the government on Thursday evening, while authorities suspended two private television stations, accusing them of “stirring up hatred and violence.” The death happened after clashes in Bignona in the southern Casamance region, the police official said. “We still don’t know the cause, it is under investigation,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. Four police were also injured in the fighting.

TURKEY

Crash blamed on weather

The minister of defense yesterday blamed bad weather for a military helicopter crash that killed 10 soldiers and a senior commander in the country’s restive southeast. Lieutenant General Osman Erbas, who headed the army’s Eighth Corps based in the eastern Elazig province, was among those killed in Thursday’s accident. The crash was the deadliest since 13 soldiers died in the southeastern Sirnak province near its border with Syria and Iraq in 2017. “Based on initial information and witnesses’ statements, we determined that the accident occurred due to suddenly changing adverse weather conditions,” the Anadolu state news agency quoted Minister of Defense Hulusi Akara as saying. Defense officials said a formal investigation into the incident had been launched.

PHILIPPINES

US$3m in clam shells seized

Authorities seized illegally harvested giant clam shells worth US$3.3 million, officials said yesterday, as smugglers turn to the endangered creatures as a substitute for the illicit ivory trade. In one of the biggest operations of its kind in the country, 80 tonnes of the tropical species were discovered in a village on a remote island in the western archipelago of Palawan, officials said. Marine troops, the coast guard and local conservation officials raided homes on Johnson Island on Wednesday, unearthing more than 300 clam shells, with a value of around US$3.3 million on the black market. Among them was the Tridacna gigas, the world’s largest clam, which can grow a shell up to 1.4m long.