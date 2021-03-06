Report details massacre in Ethiopia

DEADLY CONFLICT: Soldiers engaged in ‘widespread pillaging,’ going house to house, ‘searching for young men and boys, and executing them,’ the report said

AFP, ADDIS ABABA





Eritrean forces shot dead hundreds of children and civilians in a massacre last year in neighboring Ethiopia’s war-hit Tigray region, a Human Rights Watch report released yesterday showed.

It was the second major report on Eritrean abuses in the town of Axum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, in the past week.

An Amnesty International investigation into the same events detailed how Eritrean troops “went on a rampage and systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood.”

A damaged tank rests on a road north of Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, on Feb. 26. Photo: AFP

The findings from the rights watchdogs come as global concern mounts over atrocities by Eritrean troops in Tigray.

UN leaders on Thursday said the Eritreans had possibly committed crimes against humanity and urged them to pull out.

Addis Ababa and Asmara deny Eritrea is involved in Tigray.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced military operations against the leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Tigray’s then-ruling party, in early November last year, saying they came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps.

Ethiopian and Eritrean forces entered Axum on Nov. 20, after “indiscriminate” shelling that killed civilians, the Human Rights Watch report said.

The Eritreans then engaged in “widespread pillaging,” as Ethiopian troops mostly looked on, the report said.

“I asked one soldier, why are you not doing anything, you are Ethiopian, and we are in Ethiopia; you are allowing the Eritreans to do this,” it quoted one resident as saying. “He told me: We need an order from above.”

The massacre began on Nov. 28 last year, after Tigrayan militia members, joined by some residents, attacked Eritrean soldiers, the report said.

After calling in reinforcements, the Eritreans began “moving through the town, going house to house, searching for young men and boys, and executing them.”

Like Amnesty, Human Rights Watch said it was impossible to provide an exact death toll, but estimated that “over 200 civilians were most likely killed on November 28-29 alone.”

That would make the Axum massacre one of the deadliest atrocities of the conflict so far.

Last week, Agence France-Presse reporters traveled to the Tigray village of Dengolat to document a separate massacre by Eritrean soldiers at around the same time, which church officials said left 164 civilians dead.

Since the publication of Amnesty’s report, Abiy’s government has said that federal investigators are probing “credible allegations” of atrocities and abuses including in Axum, but the government has also tried to cast doubt on Amnesty’s findings and accused it of “reinforcing the misinformation and propaganda by TPLF and its cohorts.”

Human Rights Watch called for an urgent UN investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Tigray.

“Eritrean troops committed heinous killings in Axum with wanton disregard for civilian lives,” Human Rights Watch Horn of Africa director Laetitia Bader said. “Ethiopian and Eritrean officials can no longer hide behind a curtain of denial, but should allow space for justice and redress, not add to the layers of trauma that survivors already face.”