Zhang Zhan’s (張展) footage of bedridden patients lining a hospital corridor in Wuhan gave a rare, unvarnished glimpse from China’s COVID-19 ground zero in the first months of the pandemic.
The video was one of many that helped land the citizen journalist and former lawyer in jail, where she has been severely weakened by a hunger strike to protest her treatment.
In another clip, Zhang calmly faces down a security officer who accosts her and orders her to stop filming.
“It’s my right to monitor the government,” she said, as the man attempted to snatch away her phone.
Zhang has become “symbolic” of the quest to uncover what happened in China at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, her lawyer said.
However, sharing her amateur footage with the wider community came at a high price for the 37-year-old.
She was detained in May last year and seven months later, sentenced to four years in jail for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” Her real crime, however, seems to have been publishing a narrative of the pandemic that China does not want to be told.
Beijing’s version extols the strong leadership of the Chinese Communist Party in the health crisis, while glossing over the fear, confusion and criticism over early handling of the issue.
Zhang decided to travel to Wuhan from Shanghai in February last year, after an online post by a Wuhan resident motivated her to find out the truth behind the outbreak.
“He said he felt like he was left there to die, I was very touched by what he wrote,” Zhang said in a documentary about her by an anonymous filmmaker, posted on the Web site China Change.
By then, officials had put the bustling transport hub under an unprecedented lockdown as they scrambled to contain the mysterious new virus that soon became known as COVID-19.
From Wuhan, Zhang posted footage filmed on the streets, and she questioned issues such as access to virus testing and hospital capacity.
She also tried to campaign for grieving relatives of COVID-19 victims, who were seeking compensation.
“She went to Wuhan with sympathy and a desire to help people,” said one of her lawyers, who asked not to be identified.
“Will tragedies like this happen again and again because the factors behind them are not resolved, and the system creating the tragedy is still running?” he asked.
Several other citizen journalists also traveled to Wuhan during the early stages of the outbreak, but Zhang is the first to face trial.
Behind bars, Zhang’s health has deteriorated. She has been on hunger strike and force-fed through nasal tubes with her limbs restrained for long periods, her lawyer said. She had become very thin and almost unrecognizable by Christmas.
“By not eating, she wants to protest against the illegal nature of her treatment,” said Zhang Keke (張科科), a member of her legal team. “She believes that not eating is a way to tell them they are wrong.”
When she appeared in court later in December, she was frail in a wheelchair, but defiant.
She spoke little during the trial and refused to answer a judge who asked her to confirm her identity.
While she has become a symbol of resistance abroad, at home she meets a mixed response.
On the day of her trial, about a dozen supporters and diplomats gathered outside the court to show support.
“What she has done is totally unselfish, completely disregarding her own interests, and all for the benefit of society,” said Ren Quanniu (任全牛), another of her lawyers.
However, online, she has been accused of having “bad intentions” and asked who was sponsoring her messages.
Despite her critics and her deteriorating health, she has refused to appeal.
“She believes the whole system is absurd,” Zhang Keke said.
“Zhang Zhan wouldn’t compromise... [She said] that she has never been so determined,” he added.
Some say that the third time’s a charm. Not so for SpaceX, whose unmanned rocket on Wednesday exploded on the ground after carrying out what had seemed to be a successful flight and landing — fresh on the heels of two fiery crashes. It was yet another flub involving a prototype of the Starship rocket, which SpaceX hopes one day to send to Mars. “A beautiful soft landing,” a SpaceX commentator said on a live broadcast of the test flight, although flames were coming out at the bottom and crews were trying to put them out. The rocket exploded a few minutes later,
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,