AFGHANISTAN
Doctor killed in blast
A female doctor was killed in a bomb blast in the eastern city of Jalalabad in what appeared to be another targeted hit, officials said yesterday, just days after three female media workers were gunned down in the area. Journalists, religious scholars, rights advocates and judges have all been victims of a wave of political assassinations. The doctor was killed after a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle in which she was traveling, a spokesman from the provincial governor’s office said. A child was also injured by the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
AUSTRALIA
Teen dies from jellyfish sting
A teenager on Monday died after a suspected box jellyfish sting, authorities said yesterday, in a rare case believed to be the country’s first such death in 15 years. The 17-year-old was stung while swimming at Bamaga, a rural community on the tip of Cape York, on Monday last week, health officials said. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died, police said. The Australian box jellyfish is among the world’s most venomous creatures. Marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin said it was the country’s first recorded box jellyfish death since 2006.
UNITED STATES
Rare artifact found at sale
A small bowl bought for US$35 in a yard sale in Connecticut turned out to be a rare 15th century Chinese artifact possibly worth US$500,000. The porcelain bowl — with delicate floral motifs — was acquired by a buyer, whose identity is being kept secret. Experts said that it was painted for the court of Emperor Yongle (永樂), the third emperor of the Ming dynasty. “There are only six such bowls known in the world. It is a very exclusive group,” said Angela McAteer, head of Chinese artworks at Sotheby’s in New York. Sotheby’s is to put the bowl up for auction on March 17, when it is expected to sell for US$300,000 to US$500,000. Five of the bowls are in museums: two in Taiwan, two in London and one in Tehran.
CHINA
Astronauts train for missions
A cohort of astronauts is training for four crewed missions this year, as the country works to complete its first permanent orbiting space station, authorities said yesterday. The station’s core module, Tianhe, could be launched as soon as next month, the China National Space Administration said. The massive Long March-5B Y2 rocket and its payload were moved into place last month at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province for assembly and testing. That launch would be the first of 11 missions over the next two years to finish the station.
THAILAND
Sailors rescue cats
Navy sailors on Tuesday braved choppy waters to launch a dramatic rescue this week after discovering four cats had been abandoned on a sinking ship that caught fire in the Andaman Sea. After the crew had been taken to safety, the navy was sent to the site of the capsized vessel to check for an oil spill, but discovered a few crew members had been forgotten. “I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out,” said First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon. A sailor in a life vest swam out to the capsized boat, on which four ginger cats were huddled together on a wooden beam. The rescuer brought the cats to his boat on his shoulder above the water level, with his team pulling him in by rope. The cats are now being cared for by their rescuers.
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many