AFGHANISTAN

Doctor killed in blast

A female doctor was killed in a bomb blast in the eastern city of Jalalabad in what appeared to be another targeted hit, officials said yesterday, just days after three female media workers were gunned down in the area. Journalists, religious scholars, rights advocates and judges have all been victims of a wave of political assassinations. The doctor was killed after a magnetic bomb was attached to the vehicle in which she was traveling, a spokesman from the provincial governor’s office said. A child was also injured by the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

AUSTRALIA

Teen dies from jellyfish sting

A teenager on Monday died after a suspected box jellyfish sting, authorities said yesterday, in a rare case believed to be the country’s first such death in 15 years. The 17-year-old was stung while swimming at Bamaga, a rural community on the tip of Cape York, on Monday last week, health officials said. He was airlifted to a hospital where he later died, police said. The Australian box jellyfish is among the world’s most venomous creatures. Marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin said it was the country’s first recorded box jellyfish death since 2006.

UNITED STATES

Rare artifact found at sale

A small bowl bought for US$35 in a yard sale in Connecticut turned out to be a rare 15th century Chinese artifact possibly worth US$500,000. The porcelain bowl — with delicate floral motifs — was acquired by a buyer, whose identity is being kept secret. Experts said that it was painted for the court of Emperor Yongle (永樂), the third emperor of the Ming dynasty. “There are only six such bowls known in the world. It is a very exclusive group,” said Angela McAteer, head of Chinese artworks at Sotheby’s in New York. Sotheby’s is to put the bowl up for auction on March 17, when it is expected to sell for US$300,000 to US$500,000. Five of the bowls are in museums: two in Taiwan, two in London and one in Tehran.

CHINA

Astronauts train for missions

A cohort of astronauts is training for four crewed missions this year, as the country works to complete its first permanent orbiting space station, authorities said yesterday. The station’s core module, Tianhe, could be launched as soon as next month, the China National Space Administration said. The massive Long March-5B Y2 rocket and its payload were moved into place last month at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan Province for assembly and testing. That launch would be the first of 11 missions over the next two years to finish the station.

THAILAND

Sailors rescue cats

Navy sailors on Tuesday braved choppy waters to launch a dramatic rescue this week after discovering four cats had been abandoned on a sinking ship that caught fire in the Andaman Sea. After the crew had been taken to safety, the navy was sent to the site of the capsized vessel to check for an oil spill, but discovered a few crew members had been forgotten. “I used my camera to zoom in to the boat, and I saw one or two cats popping their heads out,” said First-Class Petty Officer Wichit Pukdeelon. A sailor in a life vest swam out to the capsized boat, on which four ginger cats were huddled together on a wooden beam. The rescuer brought the cats to his boat on his shoulder above the water level, with his team pulling him in by rope. The cats are now being cared for by their rescuers.