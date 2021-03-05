German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday unveiled plans to gradually ease COVID-19 curbs in Europe’s top economy, while US President Joe Biden slammed “Neanderthal” decisions to drop mask-wearing mandates in some US states.
Merkel and Germany’s 16 regional leaders revealed a step-by-step plan to relax restrictions, despite concern over the spread of more aggressive virus variants, as Merkel caved to political pressure and public discontent.
“Today, we can talk of hope and a transition to a new phase” in the fight against the pandemic, she told a Berlin news conference, citing the imminent ramp-up in vaccinations and the arrival of mass rapid testing.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The relaxations would occur gradually and many virus restrictions would stay in place until March 28, but from Monday next week, Germans would be allowed to socialize more, with up to five adults from two households allowed to meet up.
The desire to leave pandemic regulations behind is widespread throughout the rest of Europe, too, as the Swiss government said a referendum would be held in June on the legality of government powers to order lockdowns.
In Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands, a suspected bomb went off at a COVID-19 testing center, breaking windows, but not causing any injuries. The Netherlands has been shaken by riots against coronavirus curfews and the torching of another testing center in January.
Biden is touting a surge in vaccine production in the US and said that by May, there would be enough supply for everyone in the country — although it could take months more for the whole population to receive the jabs.
As US states Texas and Mississippi defy federal guidelines and ditch mask requirements, Biden told reporters at the White House that this is no time to relax, despite declining case counts.
More than 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the toll ticks upward daily.
“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine — take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” Biden said.
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky echoed the warning, saying that “the next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes.”
While cases are dropping in some countries, Greece on Wednesday extended its lockdown to March 16 and called on additional private health resources, as it clocked its highest rate of daily infections this year.
“We are at the toughest part of this pandemic,” Greek Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias told reporters.
On the other side of the world, Brazil reported a second consecutive day of record COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to more than 259,000.
Brazil’s biggest state, Sao Paulo, declared “code red” restrictions, ordering nonessential businesses closed for two weeks.
“We’re going to face the two worst weeks since March last year,” said Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, blaming Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s “denialism” for the country’s latest surge.
Meanwhile, the Czech Republic launched new mass testing at private companies to try and control soaring infection rates.
“The situation in our hospitals is really critical. We have to employ all reserves to save lives,” Czech Minister of Health Jan Blatny told reporters, as Germany, Poland and Switzerland all offered hospital beds for Czech patients.
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
LEGAL ORDEAL: The heavy caseload involving 47 defendants and the vagaries of a Beijing-imposed security law made it difficult for the court to rule on bail requests Dozens of Hong Kong democracy advocates charged with subversion yesterday returned to court to complete a marathon bail hearing that was adjourned overnight when four defendants were rushed to hospital after hours of legal wrangling. Police on Sunday arrested 47 of the territory’s best-known dissidents for “conspiracy to commit subversion” in the broadest use yet of a sweeping National Security Law that Beijing imposed on the territory last year. The defendants represent a broad cross-section of Hong Kong’s opposition, from veteran former pro-democracy lawmakers to academics, lawyers, social workers and youth advocates. Hundreds of supporters gathered outside a courthouse on Monday for the
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many