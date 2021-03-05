COVID-19: Germany unveils plan to ease COVID-19 restrictions

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday unveiled plans to gradually ease COVID-19 curbs in Europe’s top economy, while US President Joe Biden slammed “Neanderthal” decisions to drop mask-wearing mandates in some US states.

Merkel and Germany’s 16 regional leaders revealed a step-by-step plan to relax restrictions, despite concern over the spread of more aggressive virus variants, as Merkel caved to political pressure and public discontent.

“Today, we can talk of hope and a transition to a new phase” in the fight against the pandemic, she told a Berlin news conference, citing the imminent ramp-up in vaccinations and the arrival of mass rapid testing.

The relaxations would occur gradually and many virus restrictions would stay in place until March 28, but from Monday next week, Germans would be allowed to socialize more, with up to five adults from two households allowed to meet up.

The desire to leave pandemic regulations behind is widespread throughout the rest of Europe, too, as the Swiss government said a referendum would be held in June on the legality of government powers to order lockdowns.

In Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands, a suspected bomb went off at a COVID-19 testing center, breaking windows, but not causing any injuries. The Netherlands has been shaken by riots against coronavirus curfews and the torching of another testing center in January.

Biden is touting a surge in vaccine production in the US and said that by May, there would be enough supply for everyone in the country — although it could take months more for the whole population to receive the jabs.

As US states Texas and Mississippi defy federal guidelines and ditch mask requirements, Biden told reporters at the White House that this is no time to relax, despite declining case counts.

More than 500,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, and the toll ticks upward daily.

“The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine — take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” Biden said.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky echoed the warning, saying that “the next month or two is really pivotal in terms of how this pandemic goes.”

While cases are dropping in some countries, Greece on Wednesday extended its lockdown to March 16 and called on additional private health resources, as it clocked its highest rate of daily infections this year.

“We are at the toughest part of this pandemic,” Greek Minister of Health Vassilis Kikilias told reporters.

On the other side of the world, Brazil reported a second consecutive day of record COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to more than 259,000.

Brazil’s biggest state, Sao Paulo, declared “code red” restrictions, ordering nonessential businesses closed for two weeks.

“We’re going to face the two worst weeks since March last year,” said Sao Paulo Governor Joao Doria, blaming Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s “denialism” for the country’s latest surge.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic launched new mass testing at private companies to try and control soaring infection rates.

“The situation in our hospitals is really critical. We have to employ all reserves to save lives,” Czech Minister of Health Jan Blatny told reporters, as Germany, Poland and Switzerland all offered hospital beds for Czech patients.