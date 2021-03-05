Police report plot to breach US Capitol

QANON THEORIES: Lawmakers wrapped up work early after the warning, which appeared to be connected to a conspiracy that Trump would yesterday return to power

AP, WASHINGTON





Capitol Police uncovered intelligence of a “possible plot” by a militia group to breach the US Capitol yesterday, nearly two months after a mob of supporters of then-US president Donald Trump stormed the building to try to stop the US Congress from certifying US President Joe Biden’s victory.

The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that Trump would rise again to power on March 4, the original presidential inauguration day until 1933, when it was moved to Jan. 20.

Online chatter identified by authorities included discussions among members of the Three Percenters, an anti-government militia group, concerning possible plots against the Capitol, said two law enforcement officials who were not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Runners jog past an ice cream truck in front of the US National Mall on Wednesday, during heightened security concerns over possible protests or violence in Washington. Photo: AFP

Members of the Three Percenters were among the extremists who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The announcement came as Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies were taking heat from Congress in contentious hearings this week on their handling of the Jan. 6 riot.

Police were ill-prepared for the mass of Trump supporters in tactical gear, some armed, and it took hours for National Guard reinforcements to come.

By then, rioters had broken and smashed their way into the building and roamed the halls for hours, stalling Congress’ certification effort temporarily and sending lawmakers into hiding.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” the agency said in a statement. “We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4.”

Police did not identify the militia group in the statement.

The US House was abruptly wrapping its work for the week on Wednesday night given the threat of violence.

An advisory sent earlier this week to members of Congress by Timothy Blodgett, the acting House sergeant-at-arms, said that the Capitol Police had “no indication that groups will travel to Washington, DC, to protest or commit acts of violence.”

That advisory was updated in a note to lawmakers on Wednesday morning. Blodgett wrote that the Capitol Police had received “new and concerning information and intelligence indicating additional interest in the Capitol” by a militia group between yesterday and tomorrow.

In testimony to a House panel, acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said her investigators had collected “some concerning intelligence,” but declined to provide any details publicly, saying that it was “law enforcement sensitive” and that she would provide a private briefing for the subcommittee members.

Lawmakers, congressional staffers and law enforcement officials are still on edge after the January attack, even as the security posture around the Capitol remains at an unprecedented level.

On Wednesday, federal agents were seeking to determine whether there was an increase in the number of hotel rooms being rented in Washington, as well as monitoring flights to the area, vehicle rental reservations and any buses being chartered to take groups to Washington, a person familiar with the matter said.

The person could not publicly discuss details of the security planning and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security also sent a joint intelligence bulletin to local law enforcement officials on Tuesday warning that a group of militia extremists had discussed trying to take control of the Capitol yesterday and encouraging thousands of people to travel to Washington to try to remove Democrats from power.