UNITED STATES
Biden pulls nomination
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was withdrawing Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget, marking his first defeat in a confirmation battle for a Cabinet post. Biden in a statement said Tanden had asked that her name be withdrawn, but that “I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration.” Tanden lacked the votes to be confirmed in the closely divided Senate. If every Democrat supported her, she would have not needed any Republican votes to approve her in the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats control because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to oppose Tanden imperiled her nomination, and then Senate Republicans dealt a fatal blow when none came forward to support her.
THAILAND
Advocate arrested
An anti-government advocate accused of burning a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was arrested yesterday, police said, the latest among dozens of people charged in the past few months for insulting the monarchy. Musician and advocate Chaiamorn “Ammy” Kaewwiboonpan, 32, was arrested in Ayutthaya Province north of Bangkok and is accused of setting fire to the portrait on Sunday in front of a Bangkok prison where four prominent advocates are being held.
BOLIVIA
Students plummet to death
At least seven students died and five were seriously injured on Tuesday when they fell from the fourth floor of a university building after a metal railing gave way, the government said. Footage of the incident shows students crammed into a narrow passageway trying to enter an assembly hall. A metal railing can be seen giving way under the weight of the pushing and shoving students, with several plummeting to the concrete floor below at the El Alto university near La Paz. Others clutched onto fellow students to escape the same fate. The injured and deceased were between the ages of 20 and 24.
POLAND
LGBT advocates cleared
A court on Tuesday acquitted three gay rights advocates who were accused of offending religious sentiment after they put up posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo. The defendants — Joanna Gzyra-Iskandar, Anna Prus and Elzbieta Podlesna — were found not guilty, because they lacked the required intent to offend, the regional court in the central city of Plock said. “The goal of the activists ... was to show support to LGBT individuals, to fight for their equal rights,” Judge Agnieszka Warchol said. The women had faced up to two years in prison under article 196 of the criminal code, which prohibits offending religious sentiment.
UNITED STATES
Parton sings before jab
Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune Jolene is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine. “I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes: ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot. Last year, she donated US$1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for COVID-19 research.
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,
The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiago’s airport in late January and Chilean President Sebastian Pinera was beaming. “Today is a day of joy, emotion and hope,” he said. The source of that hope: China — a country that Chile and dozens of other nations are depending on to help rescue them from the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s vaccine diplomacy campaign has been a surprising success: It has pledged about 500 million doses of its vaccine to more than 45 countries, according to a country-by-country tally by The Associated Press (AP). With just four of China’s many