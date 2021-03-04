World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Biden pulls nomination

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was withdrawing Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget, marking his first defeat in a confirmation battle for a Cabinet post. Biden in a statement said Tanden had asked that her name be withdrawn, but that “I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration.” Tanden lacked the votes to be confirmed in the closely divided Senate. If every Democrat supported her, she would have not needed any Republican votes to approve her in the 50-50 Senate, which Democrats control because Vice President Kamala Harris can break ties. Moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin’s decision to oppose Tanden imperiled her nomination, and then Senate Republicans dealt a fatal blow when none came forward to support her.

THAILAND

Advocate arrested

An anti-government advocate accused of burning a portrait of King Maha Vajiralongkorn was arrested yesterday, police said, the latest among dozens of people charged in the past few months for insulting the monarchy. Musician and advocate Chaiamorn “Ammy” Kaewwiboonpan, 32, was arrested in Ayutthaya Province north of Bangkok and is accused of setting fire to the portrait on Sunday in front of a Bangkok prison where four prominent advocates are being held.

BOLIVIA

Students plummet to death

At least seven students died and five were seriously injured on Tuesday when they fell from the fourth floor of a university building after a metal railing gave way, the government said. Footage of the incident shows students crammed into a narrow passageway trying to enter an assembly hall. A metal railing can be seen giving way under the weight of the pushing and shoving students, with several plummeting to the concrete floor below at the El Alto university near La Paz. Others clutched onto fellow students to escape the same fate. The injured and deceased were between the ages of 20 and 24.

POLAND

LGBT advocates cleared

A court on Tuesday acquitted three gay rights advocates who were accused of offending religious sentiment after they put up posters of the Virgin Mary with a rainbow halo. The defendants — Joanna Gzyra-Iskandar, Anna Prus and Elzbieta Podlesna — were found not guilty, because they lacked the required intent to offend, the regional court in the central city of Plock said. “The goal of the activists ... was to show support to LGBT individuals, to fight for their equal rights,” Judge Agnieszka Warchol said. The women had faced up to two years in prison under article 196 of the criminal code, which prohibits offending religious sentiment.

UNITED STATES

Parton sings before jab

Dolly Parton has written hundreds of songs over her decades-long career and it turns out her tune Jolene is the just right one for getting her COVID-19 vaccine. “I even changed one of my songs to fit the occasion. It goes: ‘Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate,’” the actor, singer and humanitarian sang in a social media post on Tuesday, just before receiving her shot. Last year, she donated US$1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, for COVID-19 research.