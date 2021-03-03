World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Twitter to boot virus liars

Twitter on Monday said that it would start labeling misleading tweets about COVID-19 vaccines and boot users who persist in spreading such misinformation.

The platform introduced a “strike system” that is gradually to escalate to a permanent ban after the fifth offending tweet. Twitter users are to be notified when a tweet is labeled as misleading or needs to be removed for breaking the platform’s rules, earning a strike, the company said. The second and third strikes would each result in the account being blocked for 12 hours. With a fourth breach, an account would be sidelined for seven days and a fifth strike would get accounts permanently suspended, Twitter said.

PERU

Court takes on sterilization

Former president Alberto Fujimori is on trial for his role in a 1990s government program in which many Aboriginal women in poor communities have said they were forcibly sterilized, while some died and others experienced serious infections. The judicial process led by Judge Rafael Martinez began on Monday following years of obstacles, including prosecutors who shelved past investigations. The new prosecutor in the case, Pablo Espinoza, said that Fujimori has been implicated in the deaths of five women and the injuries of another 1,301 women who were allegedly sterilized against their will.

SWITZERLAND

Hydroxychloroquine rejected

The drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by former US president Donald Trump as a pandemic “game changer,” should not be used to prevent COVID-19 and has no meaningful effect on infected people, the WHO’s Guideline Development Group expert panel said yesterday. The anti-inflammatory drug should not be used in the fight against the pandemic, it wrote in the BMJ, the medical journal of the British Medical Association, and is “not worthwhile” exploring in further research studies of possible COVID-19 treatments.

UNITED KINGDOM

Prince Philip transferred

Prince Philip was on Monday transferred to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment.”

INDONESIA

Volcano belches ash

A volcano yesterday morning erupted, spewing a spectacular column of ash thousands of meters into the sky. Volcanologists recorded 13 separate blasts as Mount Sinabung leaped to life, belching debris up to 5,000m above Sumatra. There was no immediate danger to life or property, authorities said, with a 5km ring around the volcano having been left unoccupied over recent years. No evacuation orders have been issued and no flight disruptions have been reported. However, locals are taking no chances. “The residents are scared, many are staying indoors to avoid the thick volcanic ash,” said Roy Bangun, 41. Muhammad Nurul Asrori, a monitoring officer at Sinabung, said that yesterday’s plume of smoke and ash was the largest he had seen since 2010.