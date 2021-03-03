UNITED STATES
Twitter to boot virus liars
Twitter on Monday said that it would start labeling misleading tweets about COVID-19 vaccines and boot users who persist in spreading such misinformation.
The platform introduced a “strike system” that is gradually to escalate to a permanent ban after the fifth offending tweet. Twitter users are to be notified when a tweet is labeled as misleading or needs to be removed for breaking the platform’s rules, earning a strike, the company said. The second and third strikes would each result in the account being blocked for 12 hours. With a fourth breach, an account would be sidelined for seven days and a fifth strike would get accounts permanently suspended, Twitter said.
PERU
Court takes on sterilization
Former president Alberto Fujimori is on trial for his role in a 1990s government program in which many Aboriginal women in poor communities have said they were forcibly sterilized, while some died and others experienced serious infections. The judicial process led by Judge Rafael Martinez began on Monday following years of obstacles, including prosecutors who shelved past investigations. The new prosecutor in the case, Pablo Espinoza, said that Fujimori has been implicated in the deaths of five women and the injuries of another 1,301 women who were allegedly sterilized against their will.
SWITZERLAND
Hydroxychloroquine rejected
The drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by former US president Donald Trump as a pandemic “game changer,” should not be used to prevent COVID-19 and has no meaningful effect on infected people, the WHO’s Guideline Development Group expert panel said yesterday. The anti-inflammatory drug should not be used in the fight against the pandemic, it wrote in the BMJ, the medical journal of the British Medical Association, and is “not worthwhile” exploring in further research studies of possible COVID-19 treatments.
UNITED KINGDOM
Prince Philip transferred
Prince Philip was on Monday transferred to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said. The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. The palace says Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment.”
INDONESIA
Volcano belches ash
A volcano yesterday morning erupted, spewing a spectacular column of ash thousands of meters into the sky. Volcanologists recorded 13 separate blasts as Mount Sinabung leaped to life, belching debris up to 5,000m above Sumatra. There was no immediate danger to life or property, authorities said, with a 5km ring around the volcano having been left unoccupied over recent years. No evacuation orders have been issued and no flight disruptions have been reported. However, locals are taking no chances. “The residents are scared, many are staying indoors to avoid the thick volcanic ash,” said Roy Bangun, 41. Muhammad Nurul Asrori, a monitoring officer at Sinabung, said that yesterday’s plume of smoke and ash was the largest he had seen since 2010.
A rogue overgrown sheep found roaming through regional Australia has been shorn of his 35kg fleece — a weight even greater than that of the famous New Zealand sheep Shrek, who was captured in 2005 after six years on the loose. The merino ram, dubbed Baarack by rescuers, was discovered wandering alone with an extraordinarily overgrown wool coat, and was promptly shorn to save his life. Kyle Behrend, from the Edgar’s Mission farm sanctuary, said that it appeared Baarack was “once an owned sheep” who had escaped. Merino sheep do not shed their fleece and need to be shorn at least annually, as
‘GRAVE CONCERN’: A critic of the government died immediately following his complaints of torture at the hands of security forces, a human rights group said Students on Friday clashed with police in Bangladesh’s capital, Dhaka, as anger mounted at the death of a writer and government critic in a high-security jail. At least 18 police and an unknown number of protesters were injured in the clashes, authorities and witnesses said, amid international demands for an independent investigation into the death of Mushtaq Ahmed. An Agence France-Presse correspondent witnessed police using batons and firing tear gas at students who staged a torchlight march calling for “justice” near the University of Dhaka. At least six students who allegedly attacked security forces with torches were detained, police said. More protests were planned
DMZ SWIM: Over more than three hours, South Korean surveillance cameras caught him eight times and audible alarms sounded twice, but border guards did not notice A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders and was only caught after apparently falling asleep, a Seoul official said. South Korean forces did not spot the man’s audacious exploit, despite his appearance several times on surveillance cameras after he landed and triggered alarms, drawing heavy criticism from media and opposition lawmakers. Even after his presence was noticed, the man — who used diving gear to make his way by sea around the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the Korean Peninsula — was not caught for another
China, under growing global pressure over its treatment of Uighurs in Xinjiang, is mounting an unprecedented and aggressive campaign to push back, including explicit attacks on women who have made claims of abuse. As allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang mount, with a growing number of Western lawmakers accusing China of genocide, Beijing is focusing on discrediting the female Uighur witnesses behind reports of abuse. Chinese officials have named women, disclosed medical data and information on their fertility, and accused some of having affairs and one of having a sexually transmitted disease. Officials said that the information was evidence of bad character,